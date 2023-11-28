Metro Mitra expands services across Bengaluru, no standalone app required

Metro Mitra expands its Bengaluru service, introducing Vittala, a #MetroMitra autorickshaw driver. The service now covers the entire city, streamlining transportation without requiring a separate app. Commuters access autos via QR codes at metro stations, selecting pickup points and confirming bookings via a redirected website for an integrated travel experience.

Metro Mitra conveyed this update on their Twitter handle, introducing Vittala, a professional #MetroMitra autorickshaw driver while announcing the expanded service coverage citywide.

It was originally released to bridge the gap between Bengaluru's metro stations and final destinations and has recently expanded its services. The app now covers the entire expanse of Bengaluru, eliminating the need for a separate application.



Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro

This service extension aims to elevate commuter convenience, offering seamless and accessible transportation across Bengaluru without requiring a separate app. Interested users can access this service through http://metromitra.co.in, marking a substantial stride in delivering more efficient and integrated travel solutions for Bengaluru's populace.

Operating as 'Metro Mitra' and leveraging the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), Metro Mitra pledges a seamless travel experience for commuters citywide. The extended service allows users to access auto services by scanning QR codes at metro station bus stops. Once scanned via their phone cameras, passengers can select their preferred pickup points, starting from Jayanagar Metro Station, via a redirected website.



Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations



Booking an auto service through Metro Mitra follows a four-step process:

1. Scan the QR code at the charging station.

2. Choose a nearby landmark from the website menu.

3. Enter a mobile number and click to confirm the booking.

4. Authenticate the ride by generating an OTP with the designated driver near the auto.

— METRO MITRA (@MetroMithra) November 27, 2023