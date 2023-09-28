Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro

    The Metro Mitra app service, offering access to auto-rickshaws for metro commuters, has launched in Bengaluru. Passengers can scan a QR code, choose their alighting point, and book a ride, simplifying their metro journeys.

    Bengaluru: Here's how you can book auto through Metro Mitra app at Jayanagar metro vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 28, 2023, 4:27 PM IST

    The long-awaited Metro Mitra app service has finally launched in Bengaluru. Starting from Wednesday, commuters at Jayanagar metro station can access auto-rickshaws for the final leg of their journey, a first for Bengaluru. The Metro Mitra service was inaugurated earlier this month but became available to passengers this week.

    To utilize the Metro Mitra Auto Service, passengers need to follow these steps:

    1. Scan the QR code located at the charging station stand.
    2. Once scanned, a website will open, allowing users to select the nearest landing landmark from the menu.
    3. Enter your mobile number and click to auto book.
    4. Confirm the ride by generating an OTP with your assigned driver near the auto.

    Bengaluru auto drivers' union set to launch MetroMitra for smoother rides from Metro stations

    Passengers have the option to select from a range of landmarks around the metro station as their alighting point. A list of these landmarks is provided in both English and Kannada. Alternatively, if passengers are uncertain about these landmarks, they can choose a specific block in Jayanagar.

    This service aims to simplify commuting for metro passengers by providing convenient access to auto-rickshaws at metro stations.

    Last Updated Sep 28, 2023, 4:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna vkp

    Stop Protesting For Cauvery, Save Kodagu from Resorts: Environmentalist Muttanna

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores vkp

    Cauvery water dispute: 2 days bandh in Karnataka to cause loss of Rs 4000 crores

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH vkp

    Domino's delivery hero: Agents go extra mile to deliver pizza in Bengaluru traffic chaos, video trends - WATCH

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro along Purple line to be disrupted on Sept. 29; check details vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma Metro along Purple line to be disrupted on Sept. 29; check details

    Karnataka: Four Bengaluru techies from Accenture and Infosys killed at fatal car accident on NH75 highway vkp

    Karnataka: Four Bengaluru techies from Accenture and Infosys killed at fatal car accident on NH75 highway

    Recent Stories

    How to use turmeric effectively for allergies rkn

    How to use turmeric effectively for allergies

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details AJR

    Uttar Pradesh STF arrests Abdul Samad alias Saddam, member of Atiq Ahmad gang; check details

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read the details SHG

    Raj Kundra to star in biopic on jail experience following controversial arrest, read the details

    Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary ADC

    Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar on her 94th birth anniversary

    Fascinating Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH snt

    Fascinating! Discovery of rare electric blue tarantula in Thailand highlights nature's vibrant beauty - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Drunk operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform WATCH AJR

    'Drunk' operator seen busy on phone before EMU train climbed onto platform | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out vkp

    Cauvery water row: From half-naked protests to farmers' bike rally - WATCH how Bengaluru bandh panned out

    Video Icon
    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon