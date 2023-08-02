Metro line between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu; tender opens September 1

The first inter-state Metro between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will connect Bengaluru's IT hub and Hosur's industrial hub. The tender is expected to open on September 1, 2023, for a 20.5 km metro rail, easing daily commutes for thousands of passengers and employees.

South India’s first inter-state Metro between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have moved up in pace, with the tender for the same likely to be opened on September 1, 2023. This metro rail will connect Karnataka’s IT hub and Tamil Nadu's industrial hub of Hosur with a metro rail spanning 20.5 km. About 11.5 km of the Metro line will be in Karnataka and the rest 8.8 km will be in Tamil Nadu.

Thousands of passengers and employees travel between Bengaluru and Hosur daily for work using crowded buses. IT employees from Hosur travel to Bengaluru and Industrial workers who work in Hosur-based industries like Ashok Leyland, TVS etc, travel daily. To ease the commute between two cities, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd. (CMRL) has proposed a tender to conduct a study to extend the metro from Bengaluru to Hosur.



However, experts claim that the Urban rail system would be more feasible than Metro rail. The suburban rail connecting Heelalige to Yelahanka and Rajanakunte, the tender will be finalised within the next few weeks and there are rumours that this rail connection will be extended towards Hosur.

The Karnataka government had earlier approved the proposal of an Interstate Metro between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, proposed by Tamil Nadu. The proposal was approved by the central housing and urban affairs ministry which also sanctioned Rs 75 lakh for the study.



The proposed metro line connects Bommasandra in Bengaluru and Hosur in Tamil Nadu, which spans over 20km. The Yellow Line metro connecting RV Road and Bommasandra will be operational for the public by the end of 2023.

Through this line, passengers will be able to travel to E-city from Majestic, with less than one hour of travel time. Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. has plans to connect the whole of Bengaluru through metro stations, by the year 2040.