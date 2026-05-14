A major disaster was averted in Mantralayam after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire in tin sheds housing over 25 migrant workers near Rayara Matha. The sheds were completely gutted, but workers were away at the time, preventing casualties.

A major disaster was narrowly averted in Mantralayam on Wednesday afternoon after a gas cylinder explosion triggered a massive fire in tin sheds where over 25 migrant workers were staying. The sheds, located near the Rayara Matha, were completely gutted in the blaze.

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According to reports, the workers had left for their construction site at the time of the incident, which helped prevent any loss of life. However, the loud explosion caused panic among devotees at the temple, many of whom were seen rushing to safer areas in fear.

Fire brigade personnel were immediately rushed to the spot and managed to bring the fire under control after extensive efforts.

Cylinders Explode One After Another, Sheds Gutted

The workers, who had come from Bihar for a tiling project at a new building in the Matha premises, were staying in five temporary tin sheds. Officials said the fire is believed to have started after one gas cylinder exploded in a shed, quickly engulfing the structure and spreading to adjacent shelters.

In a chain reaction, three 5-kg cylinders reportedly exploded one after another, intensifying the fire. However, a larger tragedy was averted after two additional cylinders were quickly removed from the burning sheds.

Head Visits Site, Assures Support to Workers

The head of the Matha, Dr. Subudhendra Teertha, visited the site to assess the damage and reviewed the situation on the ground. He assured the affected 25-plus migrant workers that they would be provided with rations and other essential support.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident to determine the exact cause of the explosion and fire.