Mangaluru: The murder of Abdul Rahiman in Bantwal has triggered unrest in Dakshina Kannada district, leading to a three-day curfew and increased police security. The frequent incidents in Mangaluru have caused widespread public anxiety. Police are intensifying their investigation by examining CCTV footage from roads near the crime scene, including footage from 48 hours before the attack, and have identified a suspicious vehicle.

Team had information on sand unloading

Police suspect that the perpetrators had prior knowledge of Abdul Rahim and Kalander Shafi's sand unloading activities and movements. They believe the attack was planned based on this information. Police have uncovered some clues and formed a special team to investigate. Several individuals may be taken into custody for questioning.

Was the murder planned as revenge for Suhas’s killing?

The murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty shocked the state. Suhas Shetty’s killing is believed to have been retaliation for the murder of Fazil, which followed the killing of Praveen Nettaru. Police have arrested suspects and are investigating. There is speculation that Abdul Rahiman’s murder was a revenge killing for Suhas Shetty’s death. Police are exploring all possible angles.

Kalander Shafi continues to receive treatment

Abdul Rahiman and his companion, Kalander Shafi, were attacked. Abdul Rahim died in the attack, while Kalander Shafi sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Rahiman’s funeral held at Madani Nagar Mosque

After the post-mortem examination at Yenepoya Hospital, Abdul Rahim’s body was handed over to his family. The funeral was held at the Madani Nagar Mosque, with arrangements made for public viewing. Heavy police security was deployed at the mosque.