Mandya: 21-year-old boy commits suicide by exploding Gelatin in front of minor girlfriend's house

A 21-year-old man, Ramachandru, committed suicide by exploding gelatin in front of his minor girlfriend's house in Nagamangala, Mandya. Previously involved in a POCSO case, he had been emotionally distressed after losing contact with the girl. Authorities are investigating the incident.

Mandya: 21-year-old boy commits self death by exploding Gelatin in front of minor girlfriend's house vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 29, 2024, 1:19 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 29, 2024, 1:19 PM IST

In a tragic incident in Nagamangala, Mandya district, a 21-year-old man took his own life by triggering an explosion with gelatin used for quarrying, in front of his minor girlfriend's house. The young man, identified as Ramachandru, died instantly due to the severity of the explosion.

The incident occurred on Saturday, shocking the small village. Ramachandru, who had been previously involved in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) case a year ago, was reportedly devastated by the loss of contact with his minor girlfriend after the case was withdrawn. 

Ramachandru had been arrested and served six months in jail after taking the minor girl away with him, leading to the POCSO charges. However, after the families of both parties reached a compromise, the case was closed, and the young girl stopped communicating with him.

This situation reportedly led to Ramachandru’s deep emotional distress. Unable to cope with the situation, he decided to end his life. He exploded gelatin in his stomach, a method commonly used in quarrying for mining stones. The explosion caused fatal injuries, and he died on the spot, with the blast causing severe damage to his stomach.

The local Nagamangala Rural Police are investigating the incident. Authorities have found the remnants of explosives at the site and are looking into how the gelatin was obtained. The police have stated that they are taking the matter seriously and will take action against anyone involved in providing the explosives. 

Mandya Superintendent of Police, Mallikarjuna Baladandi, confirmed that an investigation is ongoing. He mentioned that Ramachandru had consumed alcohol with his friends the night before the incident, which could have contributed to his emotional state.

