Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi

    Shah condemned Kharge's comments, saying that they reflect the "hatred and fear" the Congress Party harbors towards PM Modi. He remarked that Kharge's remarks were an unnecessary insertion of the Prime Minister into his personal health matters, portraying it as a distasteful attempt to malign PM Modi.

    Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 30, 2024, 11:43 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 30, 2024, 11:43 AM IST

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 30) slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark that he would not die before ousting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, calling it a "bitter display of spite." The Congress President made this statement during a campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir, where he briefly fell ill.

    Shah condemned Kharge's comments, saying that they reflect the "hatred and fear" the Congress Party harbors towards PM Modi. He remarked that Kharge's remarks were an unnecessary insertion of the Prime Minister into his personal health matters, portraying it as a distasteful attempt to malign PM Modi.

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    On Sunday, Kharge, 83, had a brief health scare during a public rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. After feeling unwell during his speech, Kharge reassured the audience that he would not die anytime soon, and vowed to live long enough to see PM Modi defeated. This statement drew a strong reaction from Shah, who took to Twitter to express his disapproval.

    "Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji outperformed himself, his leaders, and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech," Shah posted on X. "In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power."

    The Union Home Minister further said that Kharge's comments reflect an obsessive fear of Prime Minister Modi within the Congress Party. "This shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly," Shah added.

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman's resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

    However, Shah wished Kharge well, stressing that everyone, including PM Modi, prays for his long life. "As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray, and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047," Shah said.

    Despite the health scare, Kharge had resumed his speech after a brief pause, saying, "I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power." PM Modi later personally reached out to Kharge to inquire about his health.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases anr

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja RBA

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing RBA

    Karnataka Monsoon Update: Rainy season ends with 15% surplus rainfall, 99% sowing

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case vkp

    Congress demands FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s resignation over FIR in Electoral bonds extortion case

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases anr

    Kerala: ICMR study on Amoebic Meningitis in limbo despite rising cases

    cricket IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur Rahim's off stump with a peach (WATCH) scr

    IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: Jasprit Bumrah rattles Mushfiqur's off stump with a peach (WATCH)

    'India-Pakistan are one', says Diljit Dosanjh to a Pakistani fan attending his concert [Watch video] RKK

    'India-Pakistan are one', says Diljit Dosanjh to a Pakistani fan attending his concert [Watch video]

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja RBA

    West Bengal weather forecast: Rain likely to decrease in Kolkata, other districts before Durga Puja

    India Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France AJR

    India's Rafale M deal nears completion as Ajit Doval engages in final price talks with France

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon