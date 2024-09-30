'Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi

Shah condemned Kharge's comments, saying that they reflect the "hatred and fear" the Congress Party harbors towards PM Modi. He remarked that Kharge's remarks were an unnecessary insertion of the Prime Minister into his personal health matters, portraying it as a distasteful attempt to malign PM Modi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (September 30) slammed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge for his remark that he would not die before ousting Prime Minister Narendra Modi from power, calling it a "bitter display of spite." The Congress President made this statement during a campaign rally in Jammu and Kashmir, where he briefly fell ill.

Shah condemned Kharge's comments, saying that they reflect the "hatred and fear" the Congress Party harbors towards PM Modi. He remarked that Kharge's remarks were an unnecessary insertion of the Prime Minister into his personal health matters, portraying it as a distasteful attempt to malign PM Modi.

On Sunday, Kharge, 83, had a brief health scare during a public rally in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. After feeling unwell during his speech, Kharge reassured the audience that he would not die anytime soon, and vowed to live long enough to see PM Modi defeated. This statement drew a strong reaction from Shah, who took to Twitter to express his disapproval.

"Yesterday, the Congress President Shri Mallikarjun Kharge Ji outperformed himself, his leaders, and his party in being absolutely distasteful and disgraceful in his speech," Shah posted on X. "In a bitter display of spite, he unnecessarily dragged PM Modi into his personal health matters by saying that he would die only after removing PM Modi from power."

The Union Home Minister further said that Kharge's comments reflect an obsessive fear of Prime Minister Modi within the Congress Party. "This shows how much hate and fear these Congress people have of PM Modi, that they are thinking of him constantly," Shah added.

However, Shah wished Kharge well, stressing that everyone, including PM Modi, prays for his long life. "As for the health of Mr. Kharge Ji, Modi Ji prays, I pray, and we all pray that he lives a long, healthy life. May he live to see the creation of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047," Shah said.

Despite the health scare, Kharge had resumed his speech after a brief pause, saying, "I am not going to die so early. I will stay alive till PM Modi is removed from power." PM Modi later personally reached out to Kharge to inquire about his health.

