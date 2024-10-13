Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Deeply saddened by Haryana election loss': AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

    AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disappointment over Congress' unexpected defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. He cited widespread public confidence in a Congress win and revealed that an internal analysis is underway to determine the reasons behind the party's loss.

    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 2:25 PM IST

    AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep disappointment over the Congress party's defeat in the recently held Haryana Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after a visit to the city, Kharge shared that he was saddened by the unexpected outcome, which contradicted the widespread belief that Congress would secure a victory in the state.

    "People across the country were confident that Congress would win the Haryana elections," Kharge stated. He further explained that the media and public opinion had been in favour of Congress, fueling hopes of success. However, he expressed frustration that the election results did not align with these expectations.

    'Bitter display of spite': Amit Shah slams Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge over remarks on PM Modi

    Kharge revealed that an internal analysis is underway to determine the reasons for the party's defeat. "We have instructed our team to gather a detailed report from the grassroots level," he said. "It would be premature to make definitive comments on the outcome until we receive that report."

    Mallikarjun Kharge falls ill during J&K election rally, vows to fight until PM Modi is ousted (WATCH)

    The AICC president expressed surprise over the result, given that the situation seemed favourable for Congress. "Even though everything appeared to be in our favour, it’s unclear why the result turned out this way," he added.

    Kharge refrained from making any direct comments on the election process itself but hinted that the party would closely examine potential issues once the booth-level report is submitted. "Once we have the report, we will know whether the fault lies with our party workers or if there were irregularities in the election process," he explained.

    Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims Baba Siddique murder, sends Salman Khan a message

    SFIO records statement of Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala CM in CMRL monthly pay-off case in Chennai anr

    'Safety of peacekeepers must be ensured...' India expresses concerns amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict in Lebanon anr

    CM Siddaramaiah claims injustice in tax distribution for Karnataka slams central government vkp

    Maharashtra government announces state funeral for Baba Siddique vkp

    Reliance launches updated JioFinance app for Android and iOS; Check what's new? gcw

    cricket India vs Australia Womens T20 World Cup Clash scr

    Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims Baba Siddique murder, sends Salman Khan a message

    Bengalis took Pakistan Army's pants off, we will rip skin off Pashtun leader's fiery speech goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Riteish Deshmukh to Raj Kundra-Bollywood mourns the loss of Baba Siddique RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

