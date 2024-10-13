'Deeply saddened by Haryana election loss': AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed disappointment over Congress' unexpected defeat in the Haryana Assembly elections. He cited widespread public confidence in a Congress win and revealed that an internal analysis is underway to determine the reasons behind the party's loss.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed deep disappointment over the Congress party's defeat in the recently held Haryana Assembly elections. Speaking to reporters after a visit to the city, Kharge shared that he was saddened by the unexpected outcome, which contradicted the widespread belief that Congress would secure a victory in the state.

"People across the country were confident that Congress would win the Haryana elections," Kharge stated. He further explained that the media and public opinion had been in favour of Congress, fueling hopes of success. However, he expressed frustration that the election results did not align with these expectations.



Kharge revealed that an internal analysis is underway to determine the reasons for the party's defeat. "We have instructed our team to gather a detailed report from the grassroots level," he said. "It would be premature to make definitive comments on the outcome until we receive that report."



The AICC president expressed surprise over the result, given that the situation seemed favourable for Congress. "Even though everything appeared to be in our favour, it’s unclear why the result turned out this way," he added.

Kharge refrained from making any direct comments on the election process itself but hinted that the party would closely examine potential issues once the booth-level report is submitted. "Once we have the report, we will know whether the fault lies with our party workers or if there were irregularities in the election process," he explained.

