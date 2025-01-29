Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj claimed the lives of 10 people, including Jyoti and Megha Hattarawath, a mother and daughter from Belagavi, Karnataka. Despite being rushed to a hospital, they died due to lack of medical attention amid the chaos.

Maha Kumbh tragedy: Mother, daughter from Karnataka's Belagavi killed in stampede vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 4:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 4:06 PM IST

A tragic stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj this morning has claimed the lives of at least 10 people, with a mother and daughter from Belagavi, Karnataka, among the victims. The incident has sent shockwaves through their family, who were desperately trying to get in touch with them during the chaos.

The victims, Jyoti Hattarawath (50) and her daughter Megha Hattarawath had travelled to the Kumbh Mela through Sairatha Travel Agency to participate in the holy bath. They were part of a group of 13 pilgrims who went to take the ritual dip at the Mela this morning. As the crowd grew larger, the group was separated, and their phones became unreachable.

'Pushed by crowd, dragged, struggled to find loved ones': Eyewitnesses recount Kumbh stampede horror| WATCH

Relatives back in Belagavi had been trying to contact Jyoti and Megha, but their calls went unanswered, causing them increasing worry. It wasn’t until later that the family received the devastating news. According to Jyoti's brother, Gururaj Hudhar, the two were taken to a private hospital in Prayagraj for treatment after the stampede, but unfortunately, both succumbed to their injuries due to the lack of medical attention.

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt'

The stampede occurred amid the huge crowds gathered for the religious gathering, which left over 50 people injured. Victims were rushed to several hospitals nearby for treatment, but the identities of those hospitalized remained unclear. In the afternoon, staff from the travel agency went to search for the missing members of the group. Tragically, they discovered that Jyoti and Megha had passed away in one of the hospitals.

The family is devastated by the loss, as they had hoped for a safe and spiritual journey but ended up facing an unimaginable tragedy. 

