'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in Maha Kumbh stampede that occurred on Wednesday morning.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

At least 15 people were feared dead and more than 30 suffered injuries after a stampede broke out at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday morning, ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan. 

"The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," PM Modi added.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also urged devotees to take holy dip at the nearest ghat of river Ganga and asked them not to go towards Sangam. 

PM Modi spoke to me 4 times, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath four times over the incident and is monitoring the situation, according to officials. The Prime Minister is giving directions for normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda also spoke to Adityanath and assured all possible help from the central government.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot and the injured were shifted to a makeshift hospital in Sector 2 of Kumbh. Authorities appealed to the devotees to vacate the spot after taking a dip in the Sangam.

