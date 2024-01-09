Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lokayukta raids in several parts of Karnataka uncover corruption networks; check details

    In a crackdown on corruption, Lokayukta officials conducted raids in various parts of Karnataka, targeting the houses of corrupt officials in Bengaluru, Mandya, Vijayanagara, and Chitradurga. The early morning operations aimed to expose and address corruption within the government machinery, revealing a systemic issue that requires stringent action.
     

    First Published Jan 9, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    The Lokayukta raids focused on several key locations, including the houses Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officer Manju's relatives in Mandya and the residence of Surendra, a member of Halaguru village in Mandya district. The sweep extended to JPM locality in Halaguru town and Surendra's native Gundapur village, indicating a comprehensive effort to uncover corruption at various levels.
    Among the targets of the Lokayukta raids was the house of Bengaluru Electricity Supply Company Limited  (Bescom) Chief General Manager Nagaraj. The operation extended to various parts of Bengaluru and Vijayanagar district, including Kudligi town and Gudekote village, where allegations of illegal possession had surfaced. The raid on Nagaraj's residence aimed to investigate accusations of theft involving a petrol station, house, and land.

    Lokayukta officials meticulously carried out the raids, targeting not only Nagaraj's house but also his petrol station, educational institutes, relative's residence, and properties in Kudligi and Gudekote villages. 

    The raids were conducted under the leadership of Bellary Lokayukta SP Siddaraj, CPI Sangamesh, Rajesh Lamani, Suresh Babu, and Mohammed Rafique. The officials, backed by their team, engaged in a thorough inspection of documents from the early hours of Tuesday morning.

    Last Updated Jan 9, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
