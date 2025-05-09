Actor Yash expressed deep respect for the Indian Armed Forces amidst rising tensions with Pakistan. He urged the public to act responsibly online, verify information before sharing, and stay united.

India is currently facing a tense and volatile situation due to ongoing conflict with Pakistan. The situation has drawn widespread attention across the nation, with several public figures, including celebrities, expressing solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces.

Actor Yash praises Indian Army

Actor Yash expressed deep respect for the Indian Armed Forces amid rising tensions with Pakistan, calling them “our impenetrable shield”. He urged the public to act responsibly, especially online, and to verify all information before sharing or reacting.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yash wrote, “Salute to the unwavering strength and precision of our Indian Armed Forces – our impenetrable shield! With gratitude for their service, we must stand united and act responsibly. Pause, Verify everything before sharing or reacting, especially online. Our collective fight against misinformation strengthens India. Thoughts with fellow Indians in vulnerable areas; stay strong, stay resolute. Jai Hind!”

Kannada Director Mansore's post sparks mixed reactions over message on peace and terrorism

Kannada director Mansore posted a message calling for peace and expressing concern over the humanitarian cost of war. While his message intended to advocate for harmony, it sparked controversy on social media due to its perceived ambiguity.

Mansore wrote:

"There's a saying in Telugu... Every life in this country is important. Just a thought.

May all forms of terrorism and terrorists who kill people, threaten humanity, and commit atrocities in the name of religion be destroyed. May peace prevail in the country.

Close friends and acquaintances are stuck in Jammu, where a war-like atmosphere has created anxiety. May they and everyone else remain safe and unharmed."

What triggered the conflict?

The current conflict between India and Pakistan was triggered by a brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, in which 26 tourists were killed. In response, the Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor, targeting and destroying multiple terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation eliminated over 100 terrorists linked to groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Enraged by India's strong retaliation, Pakistan launched a series of missile and drone attacks across northern and western India, which were successfully repelled by the Indian Armed Forces. The escalating cross-border attacks and ceasefire violations have since created a tense, war-like atmosphere.

National impact: IPL cancelled, CA exams postponed, travel restricted amid rising tensions

The situation has started to impact various sectors across the country. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has cancelled the remainder of the IPL season, with 16 matches still left to be played. The decision was taken in consultation with the Home Ministry, given the growing threat of war and lack of de-escalation.

Additionally, the CA (Chartered Accountancy) exams have been postponed, and travel advisories have been issued, discouraging non-essential movement within the country. There are also reports of rising prices of essential goods due to logistical disruptions and panic buying.

With the situation remaining unpredictable, the focus remains on national security, public safety, and the hope for swift peace and stability.