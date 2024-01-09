Actor Yash birthday mishap: Biker dies after colliding with escort vehicle

In yet another tragic incident involving actor Yash, a collision between a bike and a police escort vehicle accompanying the actor resulted in grievous injury and the subsequent passing of 32-year-old Nikhil, a resident of Binkadakatti village in Gadag taluk of Karnataka. To note, Yash was returning after visiting the families of his fans, who were electrocuted while setting up his cut-out on his birthday.

The mishap occurred on the very road where a recent drowning incident had taken place. Nikhil, severely injured in the collision, was rushed to Gadag district hospital, where his condition was deemed critical. He was later transferred to Jims Hospital for continued treatment but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries despite efforts to save him.

The family, devastated by the sudden loss, had moved Nikhil from Jim's Hospital to a private facility for further care, where he ultimately passed away due to the severity of his injuries. Sources close to the family revealed that the collision transpired as Yash was returning from a hospital visit, emphasizing the tragic timing of the accidental.

Three fans, Hanamanta Harijan (21), Murali Nadavinamani (20), and Naveen Gazi (19), were electrocuted while setting up a massive cutout to wish the actor, in the early hours on Monday. The shocking incident occurred in Surangi village, Lakshmeshwar taluk, Gadag district, as the cutout came into contact with an electric wire, resulting in the immediate demise of the three youths.

Yash, popularly known as the 'Rocking Star,' expressed deep disappointment and fear within himself as the incident unfolded on the eve of his birthday. In a press statement, he urged his fans not to engage in such extravagant celebrations that involve dangerous setups like large cutouts.

Karnataka government has announced Rs 2lakh compensation for the affected families.