Bengaluru man cheats 22 people of Rs 2 crore promising house lease through NoBroker app, absconds

In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, 22 people have fallen victim to a massive fraud, losing over Rs 2 crore. The scamster, posing as a house broker on the popular NoBroker app, promised them a low-cost house lease but absconded after collecting large sums of money from each victim.

The story unfolded when a man named Girish posted an advertisement on the NoBroker app, claiming that a house in Cholanagar near Hebbal was available for lease. Interested in securing the house, 22 people contacted Girish, who asked for an advance payment ranging between Rs 8 to 13 lakh from each individual, amounting to a total of over Rs 2 crore.



Once the money was collected, Girish began making excuses, repeatedly telling the victims that the house was being renovated or that there were issues with the current tenants. Despite his promises, he never provided the house for lease.

The fraudster even tried to reassure the victims by issuing checks from the names of his wife, Deepa, and other family members, including his wife's sisters Roopa and Sarita. However, the checks were fraudulent with mismatched signatures and incorrect spellings. When the victims demanded their money back, Girish came up with new excuses, including claiming that his father had passed away.

The entire family of Girish, including his wife and father, allegedly supported the fraudulent activities. The victims, who had trusted the promises made through the NoBroker app, are now left without their hard-earned money and facing immense distress.



The victims have filed a complaint at the Hebbal police station, where an FIR has been registered. However, dissatisfied with the lack of action, they have now escalated the matter to the Central Crime Branch (CCB).

This scam has highlighted the dangers of renting houses through online platforms like NoBroker, where unsuspecting individuals can easily become victims of such deceitful schemes. Authorities are urging caution when dealing with online brokers and renting properties to avoid falling into similar traps.

