Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans

    Leaders and workers of the CPI(M) were arrested in Kalaburgi for staging a 'Modi Go Back' protest, demanding action on farmer and worker issues, including MSP for togari growers and releasing arrears under employment guarantee schemes. Accusations against the Prime Minister included failures on Manrega payments, drought relief, and CAA implementation.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: CP(M) leaders detained in Karnataka's Kalaburagi for raising 'Go back Modi' slogans vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 18, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    At a recent protest near Jagat Circle, Kalaburgi, leaders and workers of the CPI(M) party were arrested by the police for staging a 'Modi Go Back' movement. Among those detained were CPI(M) district secretary K. Neela and several other prominent leaders including Sharanbasappa Mamashetty, Bhimashetti Yampalli, Sudham Dhanni, Panduranga Mavinakara, Lavitra Vastrad, Prakash Jane, Siddarama Harawala, and Sujatha.

    The protest allegedly aimed to draw attention to various grievances concerning the policies of the Prime Minister, demanding urgent action on several fronts. Key demands included fulfilling promises made to farmers and workers, releasing arrears for wage labourers under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, and establishing a minimum support price (MSP) for togari growers in the region.

    'Kharge said Ab Ki Baar 400 Paar in Parliament itself': PM Modi kicks off BJP's LS campaign in Karnataka

    Furthermore, protesters called for the immediate release of drought relief funds and the settlement of arrears owed to workers under the Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. They also urged for the cancellation of KYC requirements.

    Accusations were levelled against the Prime Minister, alleging failure to address issues such as delayed Manrega wage payments, inadequate drought relief, non-payment of state tax revenues, absence of MSP support for farmers' crops, and the implementation of the CAA Act. The Prime Minister's visit to Kalaburagi was criticised, with protesters accusing him of attempting to mislead the public ahead of elections.

    Electoral bonds: BJP to TMC, full list of how much each party received

    Additionally, concerns were raised regarding the alleged misuse of SBI bank for electoral bonds, with claims that public funds were being diverted for political purposes. The protesters highlighted the plight of agricultural labourers, poor farmers, and the middle class, who they argued are heavily reliant on job security.

    In Karnataka and Hyderabad, where over 64% of the population depends on agriculture-related activities, grievances were aired over the central government's retention of more than Rs. 1200 crores in unpaid wages. This was deemed as a significant betrayal of the trust placed by the impoverished populace.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2024, 12:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: Naxals appear in Coorg ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 vkp

    Karnataka: Naxals appear in Coorg ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported vkp

    Bengaluru: Fire accident destroys goods worth Rs 18 crore at warehouse near Byrathi, no injuries reported

    Bengaluru Metro: Female security guards accuse BMRCL official of sexual harassment vkp

    Bengaluru Metro: Female security guards accuse BMRCL official of sexual harassment

    'Where's JDS now...?' Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP vkp

    ‘Where’s JDS now…?’ Karnataka DyCM DK Shivakumar slams JDS for merging with BJP

    BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore vkp

    BBMP locks down Bengaluru's Mantri Mall over unpaid tax of Rs 32 crore

    Recent Stories

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur anr

    Lok Sabha Election 2024 Kerala Constituency Profile: It's K Sudhakaran vs MV Jayarajan in Kannur

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Apsara crowned as new captain of the house rkn

    Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6: Apsara crowned as new captain of the house

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks AJR

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi addresses public in Jagtial, criticizes Rahul Gandhi's 'Shakti' remarks

    Game Changer: Kiara Advani's LEAKED photo from Ram Charan starrer gives us insight into political drama ATG

    Game Changer: Kiara Advani's LEAKED photo from Ram Charan starrer gives us insight into political drama

    Cricket Journalists walk out of Multan Sultans press conference ahead of PSL 9 final: Video goes viral (WATCH) osf

    Journalists walk out of Multan Sultans press conference ahead of PSL 9 final: Video goes viral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    Video Icon
    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH) AJR

    Sudha Murthy takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP in Kannada; Narayan Murthy invited too (WATCH)

    Video Icon