India News
The BJP received maximum funds through bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore, followed by Bengal's ruling party TMC (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and BRS (Rs 1,322 crore).
The top purchaser of electoral bonds, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, donated Rs 509 crore to Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK through the now scrapped payment mode.
Odisha's BJD was the fourth largest recipient at Rs 944.5 crore followed by DMK at Rs 656.5 crore and Andhra's ruling party YSR Congress redeemed bonds worth nearly Rs 442.8 crore.
The JD(S) received bonds worth Rs 89.75 crore, including Rs 50 crore from Megha Engineering, the second largest purchaser of electoral bonds.
The TDP redeemed bonds worth Rs 181.35 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 60.4 crore, RJD Rs 56 crore, Samajwadi Party got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds.
Akali Dal got Rs 7.26 crore, AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore and National Conference Rs 50 lakh via bonds.
The CPI(M) has declared that it will not receive funds through electoral bonds, while filings made by the AIMIM and BSP showed nil receipts.