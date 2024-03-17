India News

From BJP to TMC, full list of how much each party received

Image credits: Our own

Top gaining parties

The BJP received maximum funds through bonds at Rs 6,986.5 crore, followed by Bengal's ruling party TMC (Rs 1,397 crore), Congress (Rs 1,334 crore) and BRS (Rs 1,322 crore).

Image credits: Freepik

Who is top purchaser?

The top purchaser of electoral bonds, Future Gaming and Hotel Services, donated Rs 509 crore to Tamil Nadu's ruling party DMK through the now scrapped payment mode.

Image credits: Freepik

Where do other parties stand?

Odisha's BJD was the fourth largest recipient at Rs 944.5 crore followed by DMK at Rs 656.5 crore and Andhra's ruling party YSR Congress redeemed bonds worth nearly Rs 442.8 crore.

Image credits: Our own

Others include...

The JD(S) received bonds worth Rs 89.75 crore, including Rs 50 crore from Megha Engineering, the second largest purchaser of electoral bonds.

Image credits: Getty

& more...

The TDP redeemed bonds worth Rs 181.35 crore, Shiv Sena Rs 60.4 crore, RJD Rs 56 crore, Samajwadi Party got Rs 14.05 crore via electoral bonds.

Image credits: social media

About other regional parties

 Akali Dal got Rs 7.26 crore, AIADMK Rs 6.05 crore and National Conference Rs 50 lakh via bonds.

Image credits: freepik

With nil receipts

The CPI(M) has declared that it will not receive funds through electoral bonds, while filings made by the AIMIM and BSP showed nil receipts. 

Image credits: freepik
Find Next One