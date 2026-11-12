A leopard slipped into a house in Tumakuru's Bandigowdanapalya after snatching a baby goat. The couple locked it inside, and the woman collapsed in fear.

A couple watching television in Karnataka's Tumakuru district had their evening upended when a leopard walked into their home. The animal had already taken a baby goat tied outside before entering the house at Bandigowdanapalya village.

The house belonged to Chikkamariyappa, who was seated with his wife Narasamma when the big cat came in. Neither of them had any warning. They scrambled out and managed to shut the animal inside the room.

Narasamma collapsed on seeing the leopard indoors and lost consciousness. Once word spread, residents contacted the police and the forest department, and teams arrived to take the animal into custody.

The arrival of officials did not settle the mood in the village. Residents confronted Range Forest Officer Chaitra, saying they had been reporting sightings and movement in the area for around a month without any preventive steps being taken by the department.

The operation to capture the leopard ran for close to six hours. Forest personnel eventually secured the animal using a cage and nets.