Did Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma play Holi together? Check VIRAL pics

Entertainment
Tamannaah Bhatia has thoroughly enjoyed Holi this time. She celebrated this festival of colors with her close friends.
Film producer Pragya Kapoor organized a शानदार Holi party on Friday, which was attended by Tamannaah Bhatia and her ex Vijay Varma, along with Rasha Thadani.
Rasha and Tamannaah have become the latest best friends in Bollywood, with Rasha often calling Tamannaah her 'Adoptive Mother'. They also danced together.
Tamannaah Bhatia and her ex Vijay Varma have been seen together for the first time after their breakup. However, there is a twist added to this.
Vijay Varma was also present at this party. However, Vijay and Tamannaah were not seen together in any photo. There are reports of their breakup.
Vijay Varma posed with all his friends, he was also seen in a colorful water pool, while Rasha clicked his pictures.
Tamannaah and Vijay dated each other for a few years, but in the last few months, they separated. Fans noticed that they removed each other's pictures.
