The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has warned private universities against collecting excess fees from students admitted under the 40% government quota in professional courses, urging action to protect students' financial rights.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has raised serious concerns about private universities allegedly collecting unauthorised fees from students admitted under the 40% government quota in professional courses. In a formal communication to the State Higher Education Council, KEA has sought immediate government intervention.

Government quota admissions and fee structure

KEA is responsible for allocating government quota seats in engineering, medical, dental, and other professional courses through online counselling based on CET and NEET rankings. As part of this process, KEA collects both the tuition fees and university fees (for engineering, as set by Visvesvaraya Technological University - VTU) from students and deposits them with the concerned educational institutions and universities.

Complaints of excess fee collection

Despite this system, KEA has reportedly received multiple complaints from students and parents. Some private universities are allegedly demanding additional amounts, ranging from ₹1 lakh to ₹2 lakh, above the government and VTU-stipulated fees. This practice is in direct violation of the Karnataka Professional Educational Institutions (Regulation of Admission and Determination of Fee) Act and the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines.

Impact on students and call for action

KEA has emphasised that this unauthorised fee collection causes financial strain for students, particularly those from economically weaker backgrounds. In light of this, the authority has urged the state government to issue clear instructions to private universities, directing them to refrain from collecting any amount beyond what is officially approved.

KEA seeks inclusion of protective clause in agreements

Additionally, KEA's Executive Director has written to the Vice-Chairman of the State Higher Education Council, recommending the inclusion of a clause in the annual agreement between the government and private institutions. This clause would explicitly prohibit the collection of any fees apart from those prescribed by the government and VTU.