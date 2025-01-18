Karnataka: Xerox shop owner arrested for exploiting, blackmailing over 10 women in Hubballi

A 38-year-old Xerox shop owner in Hubballi, Ashpak Jogankoppa, was arrested for blackmailing and exploiting over ten women and minors by recording explicit videos under the guise of love. Police uncovered disturbing evidence during the investigation. Strict action is being taken to ensure justice for victims.

Karnataka: Xerox shop owner arrested for exploiting, blackmailing over 10 women in Hubballi vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

In a shocking case of deceit and exploitation, a 38-year-old man, identified as Ashpak Jogankoppa, has been arrested by the Kasaba Peta police for allegedly blackmailing and exploiting more than ten women and girls under the pretext of love. Jogankoppa, a resident of KEB Layout in Sharavati Nagar, Hubballi, reportedly lured young women into his trap by feigning love and using their vulnerability to exploit them.  

According to the police, Jogankoppa ran a Xerox and mobile recharge shop in Tipu Nagar, Hubballi. He would target women and young girls who visited his store, convincing them of his affection. Once they trusted him, he would invite them to his couch and record explicit videos and photos of their intimate moments. Later, he used these recordings to blackmail the victims, threatening to release the videos if they did not comply with his demands.

Bengaluru: Drunken son kills father during heated family dispute in Rajajinagar  

The case took a disturbing turn when the parents of a minor girl complained Jogankoppa. The minor, who lived with her grandmother after losing her parents, was reportedly one of his victims. Jogankoppa allegedly gave her money and then exploited her.  

Chilling footage shows drunk man attacking employees, customers with knife at Moscow store (WATCH)

Upon receiving the complaint, the Kasaba Peta police launched an investigation and arrested Jogankoppa. During interrogation, explicit videos involving more than ten women and girls were found on his mobile phone. The police revealed that Jogankoppa had even targeted minor girls as part of his predatory behaviour.  

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar stated that a case has been registered based on the evidence collected. The commissioner further emphasized that strict action would be taken against the accused to ensure justice for the victims.  

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Drunken son kills father during heated family dispute in Rajajinagar vkp

Bengaluru: Drunken son kills father during heated family dispute in Rajajinagar

MUDA scam: ED seizes assets worth Rs 300 cr in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah anr

MUDA scam: ED seizes assets worth Rs 300 cr in case against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Dairy staff caught diluting Nandini Milk with water in Chikkaballapur, suspended (WATCH)

Karnataka: Armed gang loots Rs 15 crore in gold, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank, caught on CCTV (WATCH) vkp

Karnataka: Armed gang looting gold worth Rs 15 crore, Rs 5 lakh cash from Ullal bank caught on cam (WATCH)

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case vkp

Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case

Recent Stories

Mahakumbh 2025: UP poised for economic resurgence with record business and revenue

Mahakumbh 2025: UP poised for economic resurgence with record business and revenue

Unshakable Bonds': Abhishek Bachchan on family, divorce rumors, and more AJR

'Unshakable Bonds': Abhishek Bachchan on family, divorce rumors

Chennai Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rain in 9 districts RBA

Chennai, Tamil Nadu Weather Update: IMD issues yellow alert, predicts heavy rain in 9 districts

Singapore to Qatar-Top 10 Countries with the Highest Per Capita Income RBA

Singapore to Qatar-Top 10 countries with the Highest Per Capita Income

Maharashtra: 77-year-old woman forced to drink urine, eat dog excreta, thrashed on suspicion of black magic shk

Maharashtra: 77-year-old woman forced to drink urine, eat dog excreta, thrashed on suspicion of black magic

Recent Videos

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA

Video Icon
Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Evergreen Songs Loved by Millennials

Saif Ali Khan's Top 10 Evergreen Songs Loved by Millennials

Video Icon
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH

Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon