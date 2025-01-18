Karnataka: Xerox shop owner arrested for exploiting, blackmailing over 10 women in Hubballi

A 38-year-old Xerox shop owner in Hubballi, Ashpak Jogankoppa, was arrested for blackmailing and exploiting over ten women and minors by recording explicit videos under the guise of love. Police uncovered disturbing evidence during the investigation. Strict action is being taken to ensure justice for victims.

In a shocking case of deceit and exploitation, a 38-year-old man, identified as Ashpak Jogankoppa, has been arrested by the Kasaba Peta police for allegedly blackmailing and exploiting more than ten women and girls under the pretext of love. Jogankoppa, a resident of KEB Layout in Sharavati Nagar, Hubballi, reportedly lured young women into his trap by feigning love and using their vulnerability to exploit them.

According to the police, Jogankoppa ran a Xerox and mobile recharge shop in Tipu Nagar, Hubballi. He would target women and young girls who visited his store, convincing them of his affection. Once they trusted him, he would invite them to his couch and record explicit videos and photos of their intimate moments. Later, he used these recordings to blackmail the victims, threatening to release the videos if they did not comply with his demands.



The case took a disturbing turn when the parents of a minor girl complained Jogankoppa. The minor, who lived with her grandmother after losing her parents, was reportedly one of his victims. Jogankoppa allegedly gave her money and then exploited her.



Upon receiving the complaint, the Kasaba Peta police launched an investigation and arrested Jogankoppa. During interrogation, explicit videos involving more than ten women and girls were found on his mobile phone. The police revealed that Jogankoppa had even targeted minor girls as part of his predatory behaviour.

Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N. Shashikumar stated that a case has been registered based on the evidence collected. The commissioner further emphasized that strict action would be taken against the accused to ensure justice for the victims.

