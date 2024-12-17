Karnataka: World famous Jog falls banned for tourists from Jan 1 to March 15 due to development work

Entry to Shivamogga’s world-famous Jog Falls will be banned for tourists from January 1 to March 15, 2025, due to ongoing development work. The closure is part of efforts to improve basic amenities and infrastructure for visitors, including a new entrance plaza and other facilities.

Karnataka: World famous Jog falls banned for tourists from Jan 1 to March 15 due to development work vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 1:26 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

The main entrance to the Jog Falls, a popular tourist destination in Sagar taluka of Shivamogga district, will be closed to visitors from January 1, 2025, to March 15, 2025, due to ongoing civil works on the premises. This decision has been made by the Deputy Commissioner, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Jog Management Authority, to facilitate comprehensive development work aimed at improving basic amenities for tourists.

The planned works include the construction of an entrance plaza, which must be completed within the stipulated time frame. To avoid any disruptions for tourists, the management authority has decided to close the entrance during the construction period.

Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19

In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public and tourists to cooperate during the closure. The release emphasized that the decision was made to minimize inconvenience to visitors while enhancing the facilities at the Jog Falls for a better tourist experience.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted that this measure would help prevent disturbances caused by construction activities, and she expressed hope for public cooperation throughout the closure.

For more information, tourists and residents can contact the district administration at Tel. No.: 08182-251444.

Karnataka BJP chief slams Congress govt for ignoring North Karnataka issues, wasting winter session

The closure comes as part of a broader effort to develop Jog Falls and enhance infrastructure for tourists. The state government has allocated Rs 185 crore for various projects, including the construction of a waterfall observation tower, ropeway, rain dance facility, garden, commercial shops, park, tourist lodge, and parking arrangements.

This temporary ban on entry to Jog Falls underscores the district's commitment to improving the site’s infrastructure and ensuring a better experience for future tourists.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case vkp

BREAKING: Karnataka HC quashes FIR against BJP chief BY Vijayendra in money laundering case

CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week vkp

CCB seizes Rs 24 crore MDMA; Bengaluru police bust drug rackets, seize 190 kg ganja in one week!

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay vkp

Renukaswamy murder case: 'Pavithra is blessed with beauty, she has not made a mistake', says ex-husband Sanjay

Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19 vkp

Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19

Recent Stories

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls gcw

WhatsApp update: GOOD news for iOS users as you will soon get dialer to make it easy for calls

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment RBA

Ranbir Kapoor, Mahira Khan LEAKED photos: Pakistani actress REVEALS what she felt that moment

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH) shk

On camera, couple caught kissing, indulging in PDA at Kolkata metro station, viral clip sparks outrage (WATCH)

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation vkp

Accidents on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway drop by 75% after ITMS installation

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection ATG

Pushpa 2 to Bahubali 2: 10 films with highest 2nd Monday collection

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon