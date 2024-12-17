Karnataka: World famous Jog falls banned for tourists from Jan 1 to March 15 due to development work

Entry to Shivamogga’s world-famous Jog Falls will be banned for tourists from January 1 to March 15, 2025, due to ongoing development work. The closure is part of efforts to improve basic amenities and infrastructure for visitors, including a new entrance plaza and other facilities.

The main entrance to the Jog Falls, a popular tourist destination in Sagar taluka of Shivamogga district, will be closed to visitors from January 1, 2025, to March 15, 2025, due to ongoing civil works on the premises. This decision has been made by the Deputy Commissioner, who also serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the Jog Management Authority, to facilitate comprehensive development work aimed at improving basic amenities for tourists.

The planned works include the construction of an entrance plaza, which must be completed within the stipulated time frame. To avoid any disruptions for tourists, the management authority has decided to close the entrance during the construction period.



In a press release, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the public and tourists to cooperate during the closure. The release emphasized that the decision was made to minimize inconvenience to visitors while enhancing the facilities at the Jog Falls for a better tourist experience.

The Deputy Commissioner also highlighted that this measure would help prevent disturbances caused by construction activities, and she expressed hope for public cooperation throughout the closure.

For more information, tourists and residents can contact the district administration at Tel. No.: 08182-251444.



The closure comes as part of a broader effort to develop Jog Falls and enhance infrastructure for tourists. The state government has allocated Rs 185 crore for various projects, including the construction of a waterfall observation tower, ropeway, rain dance facility, garden, commercial shops, park, tourist lodge, and parking arrangements.

This temporary ban on entry to Jog Falls underscores the district's commitment to improving the site’s infrastructure and ensuring a better experience for future tourists.

