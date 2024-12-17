Cold wave alert in Karnataka: Temperature to drop from December 17, rainfall expected from Dec 19

Karnataka is set to experience a cold wave starting December 17, with temperatures in Bidar expected to drop to 7°C. The IMD has issued warnings for several districts, including Kalaburagi and Raichur. Rainfall is also expected in parts of the state from December 19.

Karnataka is bracing for a cold wave, with the Meteorological Department issuing a warning for several districts across the state. The chilly weather is expected to intensify as temperatures continue to drop from December 17, accompanied by rainfall in parts of the state from December 19.

In the past 24 hours, Bidar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 degrees Celsius, and experts predict that it may dip further to 7 degrees Celsius from December 17. Cold wave warnings have been issued for Bidar, Kalaburagi, Vijayanagar, Bagalkot, Raichur, and Yadgir districts for the next four days, starting December 17.



The northern interior of Karnataka is also likely to experience low temperatures. This sudden change in weather is attributed to a shift in atmospheric conditions, which has brought in the cold, along with the influence of low pressure in the Bay of Bengal.

Weather experts also anticipate that the temperature will continue to drop in several parts of the state. Dense fog has already affected visibility in many regions of the country, and this will likely continue in the coming days, with dense fog reported in the plains. Hilly areas are experiencing temperatures between -4 to -8 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecasted rainfall in various places across the state, including Bengaluru, starting December 19. This weather change is expected to bring some relief from the cold, but the low temperatures will persist for a few more days. As the cold wave sweeps through Karnataka, it is also expected to spread to other parts of India, including Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, parts of Maharashtra, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan.

While the cold wave is gripping the state, the temperature in some areas, including Bengaluru, has already started to drop, though the city is experiencing sunny weather as well. This unusual shift is a sign of the intensifying cold weather, with experts advising residents to prepare for a prolonged chilly period.

