Karnataka: Woman slips into lake while taking selfie in Tumakuru; Rescued after 12-hour operation (WATCH)

In a dramatic incident, a young woman survived a harrowing ordeal after slipping into a lake while attempting to take a selfie near Maidala Lake in Tumakuru. Hamsa (19), the daughter of Somnath from Shivrampur village in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district, had visited Mandaragiri Hill with her friends for a vacation. The outing took a frightening turn when her curiosity led her to the rapidly flowing Maidala Lake near the area.

As Hamsa approached the edge of the lake, she decided to capture a selfie with the rushing waters in the background. Tragically, she lost her footing and was swept away by the strong current. The incident occurred in the evening, leaving her friends and bystanders alarmed as she disappeared into the water.



Local authorities were immediately alerted, and a coordinated rescue operation began. Fire brigade officials, along with local police, conducted a relentless 12-hour search to locate the missing woman. Fortunately, after extensive efforts, the team succeeded in finding and rescuing Hamsa alive. The operation, conducted under challenging conditions, highlighted the dedication of the rescue team as they battled the strong currents and rough terrain.

This incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kyatsandra Police Station, where further details of the rescue efforts are being documented.



Assam worker dies in factory accident near Bengaluru

In a separate incident in the Dabaspet industrial area of Bengaluru rural district, a 30-year-old worker from Assam tragically lost his life in a workplace accident. Julius Hanse was inspecting machinery at Maitri Metallizing Private Company when a heavy MS material reportedly fell on him, leading to his death.

Hanse, who was employed as a corrosion protection engineer at a factory in Peenya, Bengaluru, had been sent to Maitri Metallizing by his employer to inspect the machinery. Dabaspet’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Jagadish, visited the site and conducted an inquiry. A case has since been registered, and investigations are underway.

