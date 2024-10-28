Karnataka: Woman slips into lake while taking selfie in Tumakuru; Rescued after 12-hour operation (WATCH)

A young woman survived a 12-hour rescue after slipping into Tumakuru's Maidala Lake while taking a selfie. In another incident, Assam worker Julius Hanse, 30, died in Dabaspet near Bengaluru when heavy material fell on him during a machinery inspection; investigations are ongoing.

Karnataka Woman slips into lake while taking selfie in Tumakuru Rescued after 12 hour operation WATCH vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 4:12 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 4:12 PM IST

In a dramatic incident, a young woman survived a harrowing ordeal after slipping into a lake while attempting to take a selfie near Maidala Lake in Tumakuru. Hamsa (19), the daughter of Somnath from Shivrampur village in Gubbi taluk, Tumakuru district, had visited Mandaragiri Hill with her friends for a vacation. The outing took a frightening turn when her curiosity led her to the rapidly flowing Maidala Lake near the area.

As Hamsa approached the edge of the lake, she decided to capture a selfie with the rushing waters in the background. Tragically, she lost her footing and was swept away by the strong current. The incident occurred in the evening, leaving her friends and bystanders alarmed as she disappeared into the water.

Karnataka: 6 killed in head-on collision between two cars in Tumkur

Local authorities were immediately alerted, and a coordinated rescue operation began. Fire brigade officials, along with local police, conducted a relentless 12-hour search to locate the missing woman. Fortunately, after extensive efforts, the team succeeded in finding and rescuing Hamsa alive. The operation, conducted under challenging conditions, highlighted the dedication of the rescue team as they battled the strong currents and rough terrain.

This incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Kyatsandra Police Station, where further details of the rescue efforts are being documented.


Bengaluru: BMRCL completes trial run between Nagasandra-Madavara, likely to begin operations from October

Assam worker dies in factory accident near Bengaluru

In a separate incident in the Dabaspet industrial area of Bengaluru rural district, a 30-year-old worker from Assam tragically lost his life in a workplace accident. Julius Hanse was inspecting machinery at Maitri Metallizing Private Company when a heavy MS material reportedly fell on him, leading to his death.

Hanse, who was employed as a corrosion protection engineer at a factory in Peenya, Bengaluru, had been sent to Maitri Metallizing by his employer to inspect the machinery. Dabaspet’s Deputy Superintendent of Police, P. Jagadish, visited the site and conducted an inquiry. A case has since been registered, and investigations are underway.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru techie gets 'boss's' text on WhatsApp, loses Rs 4.5 lakh in Diwali gift scam. Here's what happened shk

Bengaluru techie gets 'boss's' text on WhatsApp, loses Rs 4.5 lakh in Diwali gift scam. Here's what happened

Why has no one been arrested despite MUDA scam probe for over a month asks Complainant Snehamayi Krishna vkp

'Why has no one been arrested despite MUDA scam probe for over a month?': Complainant Snehamayi Krishna

Bengaluru auto driver returns womans lost Gold chain Internet applauds his heartwarming gesture WATCH vkp

Bengaluru auto driver returns woman's lost Gold chain; Internet applauds his heartwarming gesture (WATCH)

MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman challenge PM Modi other BJP leaders applaud feat WATCH vkp

MP Tejasvi Surya completes Ironman challenge: PM Modi, other BJP leaders applaud feat (WATCH)

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur WATCH vkp

Karnataka Lorry driver assaulted by Tamil Nadu Police constable near Hosur (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Ambani Diwali 2024 gift Cashews almonds and raisins for Reliance Industries staff watch unboxing video gcw

Ambani's Diwali 2024 gift: Cashews, almonds and raisins for Reliance staff | WATCH unboxing video

football Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager snt

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag: Look at 5 favourites to replace Dutchman as manager

This rare penis ring not only monitors your nighttime erection activity but also tracks overall health shk

Gamechanger for men's health? Now, wearable penis device can detect impotency, heart conditions & more

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025 gcw

Yogi govt's Rs 4.76 crore project to adorn Nagvasuki temple before Maha Kumbh 2025

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics dmn

PHOTOS: Nia Sharma's sizzling photoshoot in yellow saree stuns fans; SEE pics

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon