Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi

A woman from Umarani village in Belagavi killed her husband, citing financial harassment. After years of abuse, she struck him with a stone, dismembered his body, and disposed of it. Police arrested her following a confession, recovering critical evidence during the investigation.

Karnataka: Woman kills husband, chops body in 2 pieces over financial disputes in Belagavi vkp
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 3:59 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

In a shocking incident, a woman from Umarani village in Chikkodi taluk of Belagavi district killed her husband and dismembered his body into two pieces, citing financial harassment as the motive. The case came to light after the police recovered the decomposed body parts from a farmland, and the accused, identified as 30-year-old Savitri Itnale, has been arrested.  

The incident unfolded late on the night of December 10, when Shrimant Ramappa Itnale, a 50-year-old alcoholic, reportedly demanded that Savitri sell her land to buy him a motorcycle. SP Dr Bhimashankar Guled informed the media that Shrimant's consistent harassment and excessive drinking had frustrated Savitri, leading to the fatal confrontation.  

According to the police, Shrimant was inebriated and sleeping near an embankment when Savitri struck him with a large stone, rendering him unconscious. She then used a sharp weapon to dismember his body, intending to dispose of it easily.  

Savitri placed the body parts in plastic bags and transported them to farmland on the village's outskirts. She later discarded the stone used in the murder into a well and attempted to clean the blood stains from the crime scene. The accused also burned the bloodied clothes and switched off her husband's phone to cover up the crime.  

The body parts were discovered by the farmland owner, who alerted the police. The Chikkodi police, led by DySP, launched an investigation but faced initial challenges in identifying the suspect. Two days later, they detained a local villager for questioning, which provided crucial leads.  

Savitri eventually confessed to the murder during interrogation, admitting her actions were driven by years of financial and emotional abuse. She also warned her young daughter, who witnessed the crime, not to reveal anything to anyone.  

Police have recovered critical evidence, including the sharp weapon and the stone used in the murder. SP Guled added that the accused meticulously planned the act to erase evidence, but her confession and the recovered materials confirmed her involvement.  

Savitri Itnale has been taken into judicial custody, and further investigations are underway. The incident has sent shockwaves through the village, highlighting the severe consequences of domestic abuse and financial disputes.  

