Periya twin murder: Double life imprisonment for 10 convicts, 5 year imprisonment for 4 others

A Special CBI Court in Kochi sentenced 10 individuals to double life imprisonment for the Periya double murder case, with several CPM leaders convicted, reinforcing allegations of political motivation.

Periya twin murder: Double life imprisonment to 10 convicts, 5 year imprisonment to 4 others dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 1:06 PM IST

Kochi: In a landmark verdict in the politically charged Periya double murder case, the Special CBI Court in Kochi sentenced 10 individuals to double life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh each. The convicted individuals include A. Peethambaran (former Periya local committee member), Saji C. George, K.M. Suresh, K. Anilkumar, Gijin, R. Sreerag, A. Ashwin, Subeesh, T. Ranjith, and A. Surendran, who were found guilty of murder, conspiracy, unlawful assembly, rioting, and confinement. These charges carried penalties ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty. Former MLA K.V. Kunhiraman and three other CPM leaders were sentenced to five years in prison and fined Rs 1000 each. The fine will be given to the families of the victims, Kripesh and Sarathlal.

The case, which involved a six-year legal battle and a 20-month trial, saw the court deliver its verdict, finding several prominent CPM leaders and activists guilty. The court found 14 individuals and acquitted 10 accused. 

The brutal murders of Youth Congress workers Kripesh and Sarathlal on February 17, 2019, were initially downplayed by the CPM, which claimed they were the result of personal enmity rather than political rivalry. However, the court’s decision to convict several CPM leaders—including a district secretariat member—contradicts this claim, reinforcing the belief that the murders were politically motivated. Allegations that the CPM attempted to obstruct the CBI investigation to protect its members are also gaining traction.

The case, widely regarded as one of the most controversial involving the CPM, echoes the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder case, another politically charged incident in the state. Despite initial attempts to blame local committee member Peethambaran for the murders, the court held several senior CPM leaders at various levels accountable, further discrediting the party’s claim that the murders were not politically motivated. While the CPM might find solace in the fact that not everyone named by the CBI was convicted, the court's finding that district secretariat member K.V. Kunhiraman is guilty is a significant setback for the party.

The Periya double murder case highlights the alleged attempts by the CPM to shield its members from political justice. While the Crime Branch initially filed a charge sheet, there were accusations that it was part of a move to prevent a CBI investigation. Eventually, the case was transferred to the CBI by the High Court, leading to the current verdict.

Public outcry following the murders led to the Crime Branch investigation, although it was delayed and even reached the level of the CPM’s area secretary. The High Court's dismissal of the initial charge sheet and the subsequent transfer to the CBI further highlighted the political nature of the case. Many argue that the CPM tried to use its influence to shield those responsible for the murders, a tactic consistent with the party's alleged approach in previous cases, such as the T.P. Chandrasekharan murder.

Despite some acquittals, the conviction of key CPM leaders like K.V. Kunhiraman and the court’s finding of political motivation in the murders is seen as a political victory for the Congress. Even the CPM's recruitment of former Congress leader and advocate C.K. Sreedharan, who had stood by the families of Kripesh and Sarathlal, is attributed to their vested interest in this case. 

