    Karnataka: Transport department weighs in to hike driving license fees from 2024

    Karnataka's Transport Department announces substantial fee hikes for driving training across categories from 2024, citing fuel costs and operational expenses. Light motor vehicle training rises to Rs. 7,000 from Rs. 4,000, reflecting significant increases for motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, and heavy transport vehicles. Total expenses for a license are expected at Rs. 8,350.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Dec 14, 2023, 3:53 PM IST

    The upcoming new year is set to bring a surprise for those aiming to obtain a driving license in Karnataka. The State Transport Department has announced a substantial increase in fees for driving training across various categories, effective from the dawn of 2024. This hike applies to training for light motor vehicles, motorcycles, auto-rickshaws, and heavy transport vehicles, with individual rates fixed for each category.

    This decision follows a decade-long span since the last revision, produced by the persistent appeals of driving school associations. The Transport Department's move to revise the fees comes after two prior adjustments in 2002 and 2013.

    New Year guarantee: Is Karnataka govt planning to increase liquor prices in the state?

    The fee structure alteration is significant, with rates soaring across the board. For instance, training for light motor vehicles that previously cost Rs. 4,000 will now be Rs. 7,000. Similarly, auto-rickshaw training fees have surged from Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,000, while motorcycle training will now cost Rs. 3,000, up from Rs. 2,200. The steepest rise is in heavy transport vehicles, escalating from Rs. 6,000 to Rs. 9,000.

    Karnataka shocker: Kalaburagi lawyer hacked to death in broad daylight; motive points to old land dispute

    The rationale behind this fee hike stems from several factors such as the escalating fuel prices, the maintenance costs incurred by driving schools, vehicle damages during training, insurance expenses, daily wages for instructors, and various other operational concerns. A committee, led by the additional commissioner, joint commissioner, and RTO, had examined these issues, submitting their recommendations to the Transport Department two years ago, which have now been accepted and implemented.

    For those aspiring to acquire a driving license in the new year, the total expenses are set to amount to Rs. 8,350. This includes the Rs. 7,000 training fee, Rs. 350 for the learner's license, and Rs. 1,000 for the driver's license. Payment for these fees is to be made separately at the RTO office from January onward.

