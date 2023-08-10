Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka tops number of e-challans issued for traffic violations in August

    Karnataka leads in e-challan issuance for traffic violations, generating over 24,500 e-challans in August with Rs 1.22 crore in fines. Bengaluru Traffic Police's social media vigilance contributes to the state's swift and substantial enforcement success.

    Karnataka tops number of e-challans issued for traffic violations in August
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 4:54 PM IST

    Karnataka leads the country in terms of generating the highest number of e-challans for traffic violations in August, states the data provided by ADGP-Traffic Alok Kumar. The state has collected a staggering 24,583 e-challans and a fine amount of more than Rs 1.22 crore!

    Alok Kumar tweeted the statistics and data of the traffic e-challans collected over his official handle on Twitter and stated that “more than 50% of the e-challan generation comes from the state. Very soon, Karnataka will be covered by E-challan and soon the manual receipt system will be discarded".

    Why Bengaluru residents are concerned by Peripheral Ring Road Project

    From the generated e-challans, the state has already collected Rs 55,000 from the violators. Karnataka leads the nation in issuing challans to traffic offenders, with reports suggesting most being from Bengaluru. 

    Tamil Nadu is in second place, with 7160 e-challans issued and 59 cases registered. The third one is Maharashtra with 4,468 e-challans issued. It is due to note that the Bengaluru City Police had assured that they will install more CCTV cameras in the city to monitor traffic violations.

    Global tenders sought to manage Bengaluru traffic jams

    The number of E-challans issued in the state is just in the first nine days of August and it has already surpassed Rs 1.22 crore. As the traffic surges in the city, mishappenings are bound to happen, voluntarily or involuntarily. 

    The Bengaluru Traffic Police are very active on Social Media and monitor all kinds of violations posted on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. They take immediate and swift action to the violations posted, and issue challans to the culprits. Their timely response to the violations has helped the state to top the data.

     

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 4:54 PM IST
