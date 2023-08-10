Why Bengaluru residents are concerned by Peripheral Ring Road Project

In a bid to address traffic congestion in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government has accorded top priority to the construction of the long-awaited Peripheral Ring Road (PRR). Stretching from Hosur Road to Tumkur Road and Nice Road, the ambitious project aims to alleviate traffic woes. However, this development has brought anxiety to individuals who have constructed buildings and homes in the earmarked areas.



Fear of Complications for Local Residents

The impending construction of the Peripheral Ring Road has triggered concerns among property owners whose lands fall within the project's designated route. Following the issuance of the final land acquisition notification on June 29, 2007, the project has been plagued by delays over the years.

During this period, many individuals invested in plots and constructed structures, often financed through loans. Now faced with the possibility of eviction, residents are worried about the lack of compensation for their investments.

Legal Implications for Unauthorized Construction

According to information from the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), erecting houses and buildings on land reserved for the PRR project is considered illegal. This stipulation poses a significant challenge for those who have constructed properties in these areas after the land acquisition notification was released.

Won't scrap Peripheral Ring Road project, Karnataka Deputy CM tells impacted farmers

Supreme Court Precedent Adds to Concerns

Drawing parallels to a previous Supreme Court decision involving the Karanta Barangay project, experts suggest that the court's ruling might extend to the Peripheral Ring Road situation. The committee's directive to clear unauthorized structures following the Karanta Barangay notification serves as a potential precedent for the current predicament.

Senior officials at BDA imply that a similar outcome might apply to individuals who have constructed buildings and houses after the final land acquisition notification for the PRR scheme.

Pending Land Acquisition Process

The proposed Peripheral Ring Road is poised to pass through 77 villages across six taluks, encompassing both urban and rural areas. Although a preliminary notification for land acquisition was released in September 2005, the full land acquisition process is yet to commence.

Approximately 2596.29 acres of land have been earmarked for the project, intended to combat traffic congestion and create smoother transportation pathways. The project, anticipated to cost around Rs 25,000 crore, is slated to feature an 8-lane road alongside a host of infrastructure elements, including clover leaf type junctions, flyovers, and railway underpasses.

Upcoming Survey to Determine Eligibility

To ascertain the impact of the PRR scheme on existing structures, a comprehensive survey is scheduled across the six taluks affected. The data gathered will provide insights into the number of buildings and plots within the road's path. Following the survey, authorities plan to categorize properties as eligible or ineligible for compensation and resettlement.

Public-Private Partnership on the Horizon

In a promising development, private organizations have expressed interest in collaborating on the Peripheral Ring Road project. A potential partnership between the private sector and the government could potentially expedite the project's progress. With discussions ongoing, there is optimism about a renewed push to initiate the project in the near future, offering hope for both improved traffic flow and the concerns of affected property owners.