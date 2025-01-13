Karnataka to receive first rainfall of 2025 in THESE districts; Read

Karnataka will witness its first rainfall of 2025 on January 13 and 14, with showers expected in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, and nearby districts due to a cyclone near Sri Lanka. Coastal and North Karnataka will remain dry, while fog may affect some northern areas.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Jan 13, 2025, 9:01 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 13, 2025, 9:01 AM IST

The Meteorological Department has predicted that several districts in Karnataka, especially in the southern interior region, will experience rainfall on January 13 and 14. This weather activity is attributed to a cyclone forming over the eastern coast of Sri Lanka and the southwestern Bay of Bengal.  

According to the forecast, districts such as Kolar, Bengaluru Rural, Bengaluru City, Mysuru, Shivamogga, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Chikkaballapur, Chamarajanagar, and Ramanagara are expected to receive rainfall during this period.  

Meanwhile, the remaining districts in Coastal Karnataka, North Karnataka, and South Interior Karnataka are likely to experience dry weather conditions. Foggy weather has been forecast in Vijayapura, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Bagalkot, Dharwad, Belagavi, and Ballari districts. Similarly, Bengaluru City and surrounding areas may witness fog in isolated spots.  

The State Meteorological Department advises residents to be prepared for these weather changes, as the first rainfall of 2025 is set to bring a cool and refreshing change to parts of the state.

