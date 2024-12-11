Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to compensate the Maharaja of Mysore's heirs with Rs 3,000 crore in TDR certificates for acquiring land near Jayamahal and Bellary Roads. This ruling contradicts the government's undervalued land estimate and raises concerns about negligence and accountability.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

The Supreme Court has directed the Karnataka government to compensate the legal heirs of the Maharaja of Mysore with Rs 3,000 crore in Transferable Development Rights (TDR) certificates. This compensation is for acquiring 15 acres and 39 guntas of land adjoining Jayamahal Road and Bellary Road in Bengaluru. The government has been given six weeks to comply with the order, which marks a turning point following the court’s Tuesday verdict, contradicting the government’s earlier stance.  

As per the judgment, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) must determine the guideline value for the palace land based on the prevailing market rates in surrounding areas. The court fixed Rs 2,83,500 per square meter for land near Ballari Road and Rs 2,04,000 per square meter for Jayamahal Road. This results in an overall TDR compensation of approximately Rs 194 crores per acre, totalling Rs 3,000 crores.  

The land, which is highly sought after, is likely to attract multi-storey developments as builders will use the TDR certificates to create additional construction space of about 3 lakh square meters.  

The state's April 2024 valuation of the palace land, set at a mere ₹120.68 per square meter under the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act of 1996, has come under fire. The Supreme Court dismissed this figure, citing it as grossly undervalued compared to the market rates. The court highlighted that the government’s valuation lacked legal backing since the Revenue Department had not officially notified any guide value under Section 45(b) of the Karnataka Stamp Act, 1957.  

The BBMP had repeatedly sought clarification from the Stamps and Registration Department regarding proper guidance on valuation but received no response. This inaction has raised questions about accountability within the government.  

Social activists and political groups have criticized the government for its negligence. The Karnataka Rashtra Samithi accused officials, including the former Commissioner of Stamps and Registration, Mamata B.R., and Principal Secretary of the Revenue Department, Rashmi Mahesh, of failing in their duties.  

“The government’s inaction will result in the loss of valuable palace property. This is a massive scam involving the real estate mafia,” the party said in a statement. It demanded strict action against responsible ministers and officials, citing the financial burden on the state exchequer and the negative impact on Bengaluru’s development.  

Petitioner Chaduranga Kantaraj Urs pointed out that the Supreme Court has previously ruled that property cannot be acquired for public purposes without paying market value. He criticized the government for not offering TDR compensation equivalent to the prevailing market rates. Urs assured that if the Bengaluru Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act of 1996 is upheld by an extended bench, the money encashed through TDR certificates would be returned.  

