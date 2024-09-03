Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SWR cancels, reroutes over 100 trains from Bengaluru amid heavy rainfall in Andhra Pradesh; Check details

    South Western Railway has cancelled over 100 trains from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh due to severe flooding. Key routes, including those from Mysore and Bengaluru, are affected. Some trains are rerouted, and services from Hatia and Bhubaneswar are suspended. Passengers should check updated schedules.

    article_image1
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 3, 2024, 11:50 AM IST

    South Western Railway (SWR) has announced the cancellation of over 100 trains from Bengaluru to Andhra Pradesh and other regions due to severe flooding caused by heavy rains. The disruption affects multiple routes and services, including trains from major cities like Mysore and Bengaluru.

    article_image2

    Heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have led to the cancellation of more than 110 trains. Services from Bengaluru and Mysore are particularly affected.

    article_image3

    The flooding, especially around Vijayawada, has caused significant disruptions. Many trains are either cancelled or rerouted due to waterlogging and safety concerns.

    article_image4

    Trains from Visvesvaraya Terminal Railway Station to Danapur and the Bengaluru KSR to Danapur routes have been cancelled due to standing water at Rayanapadu station.

    article_image5

    Notable cancellations include Train No. 22817 from Howrah to Mysore, Train No. 22818 from Mysore to Howrah, and Train No. 17209 from Bengaluru to Kakinada Nagar.

    article_image6

    Several trains have been rerouted to avoid flood-affected areas. This includes trains from Visvesvaraya Terminal to Patna Junction via Secunderabad and from Yeshwantpur to Tughlakabad via Guntakala-Wadi.

    article_image7

    Train services such as those from Yeshwantpur to Tatanagar and Visvesvaraya Terminal to Patna Junction will now travel through alternate routes due to severe weather conditions.

    article_image8

    Train services from Hatia to Visvesvaraya Terminal and vice versa have been suspended. Trains from Bhubaneswar to Bangalore and other routes are also affected.

    article_image9

    SWR has announced the cancellations and rerouting of trains. Passengers are advised to check updated schedules and plan their journeys accordingly.

