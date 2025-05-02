Karnataka SSLC Exam-1 results have been announced with a state pass percentage of 66.14%. Students who didn’t pass can retake the exam in Exam-2, scheduled from May 26 to June 2, with no fee. Exam-3 will be held from June 23 to June 30.

Bengaluru: The results of the 2024-25 SSLC Exam-1, held last March/April, were announced on Friday, with a state pass percentage of 66.14%. Students who did not pass have another opportunity to take the exam. SSLC Exam-2 dates have been announced. Exam-2 will be held from May 26th to June 2nd, and there is no fee for the retake. In addition, Exam-3 will be held from June 23rd to June 30th. Supplementary exams or revaluation options are available for students who did not pass.

Minister of School Education and Literacy, Madhu Bangarappa, announced the results at a press conference at the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board at 11:30 am. Results are available at https://karresults.nic.in.

This time, coastal districts emerged as the top performers, with Dakshina Kannada securing the first position (91.12%), Udupi second (89.96%), and Uttara Kannada third (83.19%). Kalaburagi ranked last (42.43%). This year, 22 students scored a perfect 625 out of 625, securing the first rank. 65 students scored 624, achieving the second rank. 108 students secured the third rank with 623 marks. 189 students scored 622, securing the fourth rank, and 289 students scored 621, achieving the fifth rank.

Girls outperformed boys again this year, with a pass percentage of 74% for girls and 58.07% for boys. A total of 144 schools, including 108 unaided, 30 aided, and 6 government schools, recorded a 0% pass rate. 921 schools, including 530 unaided, 329 government, and 53 aided schools, achieved a 100% pass rate.

District Rankings:

1. Dakshina Kannada - 91.12%

2. Udupi - 89.96%

3. Uttara Kannada - 83.19%

4. Shivamogga - 82.29%

5. Kodagu - 82.21%

6. Hassan - 82.12%

7. Sirsi - 80.47%

8. Chikkamagaluru - 77.9%

9. Bengaluru Rural - 74.02%

10. Bengaluru South - 72.3%

11. Bengaluru North - 72.27%

12. Mandya - 69.27%

13. Haveri - 69.03%

14. Kolar - 68.47%

15. Mysuru - 68.39%

16. Bagalkote - 68.29%

17. Gadag - 67.72%

18. Dharwad - 67.62%

19. Vijayanagara - 67.62%

20. Tumakuru - 67.03%

21. Davangere - 66.09%

22. Chikkaballapura - 63.64%

23. Chitradurga - 63.21%

24. Ramanagara - 63.12%

25. Belagavi - 62.16%

26. Chikkodi - 62.12%

27. Chamarajanagara - 61.45%

28. Madhugiri - 60.65%

29. Ballari - 60.26%

30. Koppal - 57.32%

31. Bidar - 53.25%

32. Raichur - 52.05%

33. Yadgir - 51.6%

34. Vijayapura - 49.58%

35. Kalaburagi - 42.43%