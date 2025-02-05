Karnataka PMB Result 2025 Out: Check direct link here to download your results

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) 2025 results are now available! Visit pmbkarnataka.org, enter your registration number, and download your scorecard. Check your paramedical exam results today!

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) has released the PMB Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website to check their results. The PMB exam was conducted in November 2024. Aspirants can view their results by entering their registration number.

You can check the results by visiting this website: pmbkarnataka.org

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) conducts examinations for various paramedical courses. These courses are designed to train students in healthcare-related fields that support medical professionals in diagnosing, treating, and caring for patients.

The board ensures that candidates are properly trained and equipped with the necessary skills to work in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare settings.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the PMB Result 2025:

1. Open your browser and go to the official website of the Karnataka Paramedical Board at pmbkarnataka.org.

2. Once on the homepage, look for the "Karnataka Paramedical Result" link or section.

3. Click on the result link, and you will be prompted to enter your registration number or other required details. Make sure to enter the correct information.

4. After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Once the result is displayed, you can either save it as a PDF or take a screenshot for your records. It is also advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference or any further official processes.



