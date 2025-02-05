Karnataka PMB Result 2025 Out: Check direct link here to download your results

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) 2025 results are now available! Visit pmbkarnataka.org, enter your registration number, and download your scorecard. Check your paramedical exam results today!

Karnataka PMB Result 2025 Out: Check direct link here to download your results iwh
Author
Ishwi Singh
Updated: Feb 5, 2025, 10:13 AM IST

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) has released the PMB Result 2025 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can visit the website to check their results. The PMB exam was conducted in November 2024. Aspirants can view their results by entering their registration number.

You can check the results by visiting this website: pmbkarnataka.org

The Karnataka Paramedical Board (PMB) conducts examinations for various paramedical courses. These courses are designed to train students in healthcare-related fields that support medical professionals in diagnosing, treating, and caring for patients.

The board ensures that candidates are properly trained and equipped with the necessary skills to work in hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and other healthcare settings.

Candidates can follow the steps below to download the PMB Result 2025:

1.    Open your browser and go to the official website of the Karnataka Paramedical Board at pmbkarnataka.org.
2.    Once on the homepage, look for the "Karnataka Paramedical Result" link or section. 
3.    Click on the result link, and you will be prompted to enter your registration number or other required details. Make sure to enter the correct information.
4.    After entering the necessary details, click on the "Submit" or "Check Result" button. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
5.    Once the result is displayed, you can either save it as a PDF or take a screenshot for your records. It is also advisable to take a printout of the result for future reference or any further official processes.
 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Out: Check download link and important details here iwh

SSC GD 2025 Admit Cards Out: Check download link and important details here

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key iwh

IIT JAM 2025: How to download and review the answer key

GATE 2025: Important guidelines, admit card details, and essential tips for candidates iwh

GATE 2025: Important guidelines, admit card details, and essential tips for candidates

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details iwh

UGC NET December 2024 answer key released: Check download link and details

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities iwh

Where to study humanities in India: 7 best universities

Recent Stories

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram mannarkkad; probe underway anr

Kerala: Trangender accuses NCP leader of sexual assault at lodge in Malappuram; probe underway

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders iwh

7 best MBA colleges in India for future business leaders

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress vkp

'Who committed biggest scam while talking clean politics?': Rahul Gandhi jibes at AAP as Delhi polls progress

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years! gcw

Invest Rs 5,000 monthly in Post Office RD and get Rs 8 lakh in 10 years!

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH] NTI

Final Destination Bloodlines Trailer OUT: The iconic horror series makes comeback [WATCH]

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon