Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process has concluded, with the final voter list scheduled for release on October 27, 2026. Check key details about voter enrolment, verification and the upcoming special drive for eligible citizens.

The Election Commission has completed the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process for the electoral rolls in Karnataka, concluding a 115-day exercise aimed at verifying voter details and resolving discrepancies. Officials completed the review of claims, objections and notices related to the draft electoral roll on Thursday. The final voter list is scheduled to be published on October 27, allowing citizens to check whether their names have been included in the updated electoral rolls.

The Election Commission launched the SIR exercise in Karnataka on June 30. The final electoral roll is expected to reflect the outcome of the verification process, including the resolution of mapping discrepancies and other logical errors identified during the revision.

Authorities had earlier published a draft electoral roll containing around 4.50 crore voters. Officials issued notices to 43.82 lakh voters over mapping issues and logical discrepancies. Booth Level Officers (BLOs) initially contacted the affected voters and served them notices. The voters were then asked to appear before Electoral Registration Officers with supporting documents for verification hearings.

Final Voter List to Be Published on October 27

The Election Commission subsequently directed BLOs to visit voters’ homes, issue notices where required and upload the documents collected during the verification process. Officials have now completed the verification exercise and cleared pending claims and objections related to the draft electoral roll.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka is scheduled to publish the final voter list at 3 pm on October 27. Citizens will be able to check their enrolment status once the updated electoral roll is released.

Special Enrolment Drive for New Voters After SIR

The Election Commission has also directed officials to conduct a special enrolment drive after the publication of the final electoral roll. The initiative aims to help eligible citizens who were unable to register during the SIR exercise.

The special drive is expected to cover the state, with further details awaited from the authorities. According to the information provided, eligible citizens will not be required to submit the Form 6 declaration certificate during this period. BLOs will cross-check the existing and updated electoral rolls to identify eligible voters who need to be included.

What Has Happened So Far?

The Election Commission launched the SIR exercise in Karnataka on June 30.

Officials published a draft electoral roll containing around 4.50 crore voters.

Authorities issued notices to 43.82 lakh voters over mapping issues and logical discrepancies.

Electoral Registration Officers conducted verification hearings and reviewed supporting documents.

Officials completed the review of claims and objections by the October 22 deadline.

What Happens Next?