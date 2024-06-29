Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Match ke baad baat karte hai': Bride's father to 70 LPA earning groom during T20 WC IND vs ENG semis

    The father of the potential bride, Priyanka, responded with a brief but amusing message: "Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let's speak after the match)."

    Match ke baad baat karte hai': Cricket enthusiast dad puts wedding talk on hold during T20 semifinal AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 29, 2024, 9:30 AM IST

    In a recent social media post, a user shared a hilarious account of her cousin's attempt to find a matrimonial match during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. The cousin, Rahul, received an unexpected and funny response from the potential match's father, sparking widespread amusement online.

    Rahul, a software engineer from Bangalore, began a conversation on Shaadi.com, introducing himself and highlighting his impressive salary. "Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible," he wrote.

    Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

    The father of the potential bride, Priyanka, responded with a brief but amusing message: "Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let's speak after the match)." His preference for watching the cricket match over discussing matrimonial prospects had netizens in stitches.

    Reactions poured in from amused social media users. One quipped, "Acceptance or Rejection will depend on the outcome of the match."

    Another humorously commented, "Cricket > 70L wala daamad," highlighting how cricket took precedence over the groom's hefty salary.

    Some users agreed with the father's choice, with one saying, "Beti ka byaah toh kal bhi hojaega, semi-final toh aaj hi hoga (My daughter can get married tomorrow. The semifinal won't be postponed)."

    Another added, "Uncle had his priorities clear."

    MEA criticizes US religious freedom report on India; calls it biased, prescriptive

    As it turned out, the father's priorities were well-placed. He witnessed India triumph over England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on June 27. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India is set to face South Africa in the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

    Meanwhile, it can be seen that both India and South Africa remain undefeated in the tournament, and this year's World Cup winner will make history by becoming the first team to win the title while remaining unbeaten.

    Last Updated Jun 29, 2024, 9:52 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Controversy over film shoot of Fahadh Faasil at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation anr

    Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details AJR

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details

    India financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval AJR

    India's financial safeguards against money laundering, terror financing win FATF approval

    MEA criticizes US religious freedom report on India; calls it biased, prescriptive AJR

    MEA criticizes US religious freedom report on India; calls it biased, prescriptive

    6 in 10 German companies set to ramp up investments in India next year: Survey AJR

    6 in 10 German companies set to ramp up investments in India this year: Survey

    Recent Stories

    Photos Who is Sreeju? Actress Meera Nandan marries her boyfriend; shares wedding pictures RBA

    Photos: Who is Sreeju? Actress Meera Nandan marries her boyfriend; shares wedding pictures

    Petrol diesel price on June 29: Check how much it costs in YOUR city AJR

    Petrol, diesel price on June 29: Check how much it costs in YOUR city

    Controversy over film shoot of Fahadh Faasil at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation anr

    Controversy over Fahadh Faasil's film shoot at Angamaly hospital, Kerala Health Minister seeks explanation

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling Myths, Causes, Symptoms, and Innovations in Treatment RBA

    Breast Cancer in India: Tackling myths, causes, symptoms, and innovations in treatment

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details AJR

    Indian Navy bids farewell to UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of service; check details

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon