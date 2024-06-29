'Match ke baad baat karte hai': Bride's father to 70 LPA earning groom during T20 WC IND vs ENG semis

The father of the potential bride, Priyanka, responded with a brief but amusing message: "Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let's speak after the match)."

In a recent social media post, a user shared a hilarious account of her cousin's attempt to find a matrimonial match during the India vs England T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal. The cousin, Rahul, received an unexpected and funny response from the potential match's father, sparking widespread amusement online.

Rahul, a software engineer from Bangalore, began a conversation on Shaadi.com, introducing himself and highlighting his impressive salary. "Hello, I'm Rahul, software engineer from Bangalore. Saw your daughter's profile on Shaadi.com. Currently at 70LPA CTC and I believe we'd be very compatible," he wrote.

The father of the potential bride, Priyanka, responded with a brief but amusing message: "Hello, Thanks! I am Priyanka's Dad. Match ke baad baat karte hai (let's speak after the match)." His preference for watching the cricket match over discussing matrimonial prospects had netizens in stitches.

Reactions poured in from amused social media users. One quipped, "Acceptance or Rejection will depend on the outcome of the match."

Another humorously commented, "Cricket > 70L wala daamad," highlighting how cricket took precedence over the groom's hefty salary.

Some users agreed with the father's choice, with one saying, "Beti ka byaah toh kal bhi hojaega, semi-final toh aaj hi hoga (My daughter can get married tomorrow. The semifinal won't be postponed)."

Another added, "Uncle had his priorities clear."

As it turned out, the father's priorities were well-placed. He witnessed India triumph over England by 68 runs in the T20 World Cup 2024 semifinal on June 27. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, India is set to face South Africa in the final on June 29 at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Meanwhile, it can be seen that both India and South Africa remain undefeated in the tournament, and this year's World Cup winner will make history by becoming the first team to win the title while remaining unbeaten.

