Rainfall has decreased in parts of Karnataka, but Udupi continues to see heavy downpours. In Dakshina Kannada, a 64-year-old woman, Lilly D’Souza, died after accidentally touching a live wire that had fallen due to the rain.

Bengaluru: Rainfall has slightly decreased in Karnataka’s coastal, Malnad, and north interior regions, but Udupi continues to receive heavy downpours. Some dams have reached full capacity, and several houses have been damaged.

A tragic incident occurred in Dakshina Kannada district, where a 64-year-old woman, Lilly D’Souza, died after accidentally touching a live electric wire that had fallen due to the rain near Hosmar Padavu in Iruvail, Moodbidri taluk.

As a precaution, holidays have been declared for Anganwadi centres in Kodagu and Uttara Kannada districts. Additionally, the reopening of schools in Kodagu has been postponed by two days, and a two-day holiday has been announced for Anganwadi centres, primary and high schools, and pre-university colleges in the district.

Overall, rainfall has decreased in Dakshina Kannada, Kodagu, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts, though moderate rain accompanied by strong winds continues. Hubballi and Belagavi are also experiencing moderate rainfall.

The Bhima River is overflowing in the Vijayapura district due to heavy rainfall in neighboring Maharashtra. In Shivamogga district, rainfall has reduced in areas such as Holehonnur, Shikaripura, Sagar, Thirthahalli, Hosanagara, and Sorab.

Kalaburagi district, however, continues to face heavy rainfall. In Chikkamagaluru district, 61 electric poles have fallen over the past 24 hours. A woman was injured when a tree fell on her house in Mailimane village. There is also a risk of a 30-foot-high mud-and-rock formation collapsing onto the Mullayanagiri road.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall has severely disrupted daily life in Shahapur town and rural parts of Yadgir district.