Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

A video of two youths waving a Palestinian flag while biking through Chikkamagaluru has caused uproar, leading to protests by Hindu organizations. The police have detained two suspects, but allegations of negligence and a lack of proper investigation have heightened tensions in the community.

A video of two youths waving the Palestinian flag while riding bikes through Chikkamagaluru on Sunday has sparked widespread concern and debate. The footage, which shows the youths preparing for the Eid Milad procession on Monday, quickly went viral on social media, creating a tense atmosphere in the city.

The video captured the youths carrying the flag on key roads, including KM Road. The public's reaction was swift, with many expressing alarm over the display. Pro-Hindu organizations soon gathered outside the city police station, demanding immediate action against the individuals involved. They accused the youths of treason and called for their arrest.



The protest saw significant participation from local leaders, including Santosh Kotyan, president of the District BJP Yuva Morcha, Bajrang Dal's Shyam V. Gowda, VHP leader Dilip Shetty, and other activists. They urged the police to take strict measures against the youths and criticized the authorities for their response.



The police have taken two of the five individuals involved into custody for questioning. However, there are allegations of negligence and a lack of proper investigation. The activists claim that the police have not filed an FIR and accuse them of attempting to cover up the incident. The situation has led to extreme frustration among Hindu organizations, who are demanding accountability and thorough action.

As the investigation continues, the community remains on edge, with both sides calling for justice and clarity on the handling of the case.

