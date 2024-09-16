Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

A 'Free Palestine' banner during Eid Milad in Koppal and youths displaying the Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru have sparked tensions. Hindu organizations reported the incidents, leading to police intervention. Both events, now viral on social media, have fueled unrest in the region.

A banner displayed during the Eid Milad celebrations in Koppal has stirred controversy due to the inclusion of the phrase "Free Palestine." Several banners had been put up across the city to mark the occasion, wishing people for Eid Milad. However, one particular banner drew the attention of Hindu organizations, as it carried the message "Free Palestine" on the other side.

Upon discovering the banner, members of Hindu organizations reported the issue to the local police. Responding swiftly, police officials reached the spot and covered the contentious section of the banner.



Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

Palestine flag in Chikkamagaluru fuels tension

In a related incident, a video surfaced on Sunday showing two youths in Chikkamagaluru city carrying the Palestinian flag and riding through the city on a bike. This act went viral on social media, causing outrage among Hindu groups. The incident created tension in the area, especially as the youths were seen riding through prominent roads such as KM Road while waving the flag.



Stranded and darkened: Attigundi village in Chikkamagaluru witnessed 45 days without power, bus facility

As soon as the matter came to light, activists from Hindu organizations gathered near the local police station, demanding action. The police acted promptly, taking the two individuals into custody.

Now, with the "Free Palestine" message in Koppal also circulating on social media, the situation has once again sparked anger among Hindu groups, leading to further unrest.

Latest Videos