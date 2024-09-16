Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka: Banner with ‘Free Palestine’ at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists

    A 'Free Palestine' banner during Eid Milad in Koppal and youths displaying the Palestinian flag in Chikkamagaluru have sparked tensions. Hindu organizations reported the incidents, leading to police intervention. Both events, now viral on social media, have fueled unrest in the region.

    Karnataka Banner with free Palestine at Eid celebrations in Koppal sparks outrage among Hindu activists vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 16, 2024, 3:49 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 16, 2024, 3:49 PM IST

    A banner displayed during the Eid Milad celebrations in Koppal has stirred controversy due to the inclusion of the phrase "Free Palestine." Several banners had been put up across the city to mark the occasion, wishing people for Eid Milad. However, one particular banner drew the attention of Hindu organizations, as it carried the message "Free Palestine" on the other side.

    Upon discovering the banner, members of Hindu organizations reported the issue to the local police. Responding swiftly, police officials reached the spot and covered the contentious section of the banner. 

    Chikkamagaluru: Bikers wave Palestinian flag, 2 minors detained; Hindu activists accuse police of cover-up

    Palestine flag in Chikkamagaluru fuels tension

    In a related incident, a video surfaced on Sunday showing two youths in Chikkamagaluru city carrying the Palestinian flag and riding through the city on a bike. This act went viral on social media, causing outrage among Hindu groups. The incident created tension in the area, especially as the youths were seen riding through prominent roads such as KM Road while waving the flag.

    Stranded and darkened: Attigundi village in Chikkamagaluru witnessed 45 days without power, bus facility

    As soon as the matter came to light, activists from Hindu organizations gathered near the local police station, demanding action. The police acted promptly, taking the two individuals into custody. 

    Now, with the "Free Palestine" message in Koppal also circulating on social media, the situation has once again sparked anger among Hindu groups, leading to further unrest. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bengaluru BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL announces 5% discount for booking metro tickets via QR codes

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Mpox in India: Bengaluru airport begins screening international passengers

    Bengaluru road rage incident Biker hurls abuses at driver damages car near Indiranagar metro WATCH vkp

    Another Bengaluru road rage: Biker hurls abuses at driver, damages car near Indiranagar metro (WATCH)

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report vkp

    Karnataka govt set to hike Beer prices from October: Report

    Bengaluru Green line extended metro route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to commence from October vkp

    Good news for Bengaluru metro commuters! Route from Nagasandra to Madavara likely to start in October 2024

    Recent Stories

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema anr

    New 'Progressive Film Makers' group, led by Aashiq Abu, Anjali Menon to emerge in Malayalam cinema

    WATCH Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral RBA

    WATCH: Angry Shakira storms out of stage after fans film under her dress; video goes viral

    Struggling to get your friends to travel? Here's how to find the perfect travel companions NTI

    Struggling to get your friends to travel? Here’s how to find the perfect travel companions

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees ATG

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees ATG

    Jordan to Stonehenge: 7 UNESCO Heritage sites with high entry fees

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon