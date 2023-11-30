Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

    An unfortunate incident unfolded when a one-year-old, brought urgently to Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru, allegedly faced delayed treatment and subsequently passed away. The child, from Hassan, suffered severe injuries from a fall. Despite a swift ambulance transfer, reports suggest the hospital's alleged negligence contributed to the tragedy. The hospital and Health Minister are yet to issue official statements.

    Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 8:35 AM IST

    An allegation has surfaced concerning the unfortunate demise of a one-year-old child, who, despite arriving via the zero traffic system from Hassan for emergency treatment, reportedly passed away due to delayed medical attention at NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru.

    The infant, belonging to Venkatesh and Jyoti, residents of Basavanagudi in Chikkamagaluru, sustained severe head injuries after a 10-foot fall from a house in Hassan. Initially treated at the district hospital in Hassan, doctors advised further treatment at Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru.

    Man on Bengaluru-bound flight attempts to open emergency door mid-air, booked

    Traversing a distance of 224 km from Hassan to Bengaluru, the ambulance, arranged under zero traffic conditions, covered the distance in 1 hour and 40 minutes. The doctors from Hassan communicated the child's urgent medical requirements to Nimhans Hospital upon their arrival.

    Newborn shifted in ambulance via 201km green corridor in just three hours; video goes viral

    However, upon reaching the hospital, the child reportedly faced delays in receiving treatment due to a lack of available beds. Distraught by the alleged negligence of the hospital, the grieving parents held the hospital responsible for their child's untimely demise. As of now, the Nimhans Hospital Management Board has not provided any official statement or clarification regarding this distressing incident.

    Nimhans Hospital, known for its high patient volume, operates under significant pressure, yet endeavours to deliver quality medical care. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, when approached for comment, stated he would remark after delving deep into the matter.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 8:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore vkp

    Karnataka: MP Pratap Simha confident of 2 lakh-vote lead against any Congress candidate in Mysore

    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres of land for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition vkp

    Bengaluru: BMRCL identifies 100 acres for Namma Metro phase 3 land acquisition

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed vkp

    Bengaluru shocker: BPO employee discovers 13,000 morphed nude images in boyfriend's phone, case filed

    Karnataka: Vijayapura residents demand urgent action as stray dog attacks students vkp

    Karnataka: Vijayapura residents demand urgent action as stray dogs attack students

    Every one has right to challenge govt's decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    Every one has right to challenge govt’s decision and go to court: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Recent Stories

    Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts AJR

    Torrential rains plague Tamil Nadu, IMD issues 'orange alert' for several districts

    'Sam Bahadur' screening: Katrina Kaif, Rekha and others attend the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film in style RKK

    'Sam Bahadur' screening: Katrina Kaif, Rekha and others attend the Vicky Kaushal-starrer film in style

    Kerala News live 30 november 2023 major highlights developments updates anr

    Kerala News LIVE: Three missing students from Thiruvananthapuram found safe in Kanyakumari

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Aishwarya Sharma calls Sana 'Vicky ki chamchi' as Neil Bhatt gets nominated for entire season

    Happy Birthday Mark Twain: 7 best works of this American literary genius ATG EAI

    Happy Birthday Mark Twain: 7 best works of this American literary genius

    Recent Videos

    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon
    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Railway police saves youth from certain death at Jodhpur station (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon