Karnataka: NIMHANS hospital accused of delayed treatment after infant, rushed from Hassan to Bengaluru, dies

An allegation has surfaced concerning the unfortunate demise of a one-year-old child, who, despite arriving via the zero traffic system from Hassan for emergency treatment, reportedly passed away due to delayed medical attention at NIMHANS Hospital in Bengaluru.

The infant, belonging to Venkatesh and Jyoti, residents of Basavanagudi in Chikkamagaluru, sustained severe head injuries after a 10-foot fall from a house in Hassan. Initially treated at the district hospital in Hassan, doctors advised further treatment at Nimhans Hospital in Bengaluru.



Traversing a distance of 224 km from Hassan to Bengaluru, the ambulance, arranged under zero traffic conditions, covered the distance in 1 hour and 40 minutes. The doctors from Hassan communicated the child's urgent medical requirements to Nimhans Hospital upon their arrival.



However, upon reaching the hospital, the child reportedly faced delays in receiving treatment due to a lack of available beds. Distraught by the alleged negligence of the hospital, the grieving parents held the hospital responsible for their child's untimely demise. As of now, the Nimhans Hospital Management Board has not provided any official statement or clarification regarding this distressing incident.

Nimhans Hospital, known for its high patient volume, operates under significant pressure, yet endeavours to deliver quality medical care. Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao, when approached for comment, stated he would remark after delving deep into the matter.