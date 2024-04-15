Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Karnataka: DK Shivakumar drops indirect hints at CM aspirations in Mysore's Vokkaliga meeting

    DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister, hinted at a potential bid for Chief Minister during a meeting of Vokkaliga leaders in Mysore. He suggested leadership decisions should be made in Delhi and emphasized unity. Speculation arose about his ambitions, while remarks on the Deve Gowda family's assets and farmer issues intensified tensions.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 15, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

    In a recent meeting of Vokkaliga ethnic leaders from the Mysore-Kodagu district, held at a private hotel in Mysore, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar hinted at the possibility of becoming the Chief Minister shortly, sparking a heated debate in political circles.

    During the gathering, Shivakumar indirectly suggested that decisions regarding leadership positions should be made in Delhi. He emphasized the need for unity and support, indicating a potential bid for the Chief Minister's post in the next term.

    Addressing the attendees, Shivakumar acknowledged existing challenges within the society, particularly in Mysore, and stressed the importance of strong leadership. He expressed his commitment to the community and hinted at taking on greater responsibilities. The statement by Shivakumar has stirred speculation about his aspirations for the Chief Minister's position and has triggered discussions among political pundits.

    Meanwhile, tensions within the political landscape were further fueled by remarks regarding the assets of the Deve Gowda family. Allegations of harassment and legal troubles were brought up, adding another layer to the ongoing debate.

    The mention of the Deve Gowda family's property, estimated at a thousand acres, and the challenges faced by farmers in the region, added to the contentious atmosphere surrounding the meeting.

