Karnataka Monsoon: DyCM Shivakumar visits Bengaluru’s war room

Karnataka experiences heavy downpours, especially in coastal regions. Red alerts issued, schools and colleges closed in some areas. Rivers and lakes surge, benefiting farmers, but floods create challenges for villagers. KSNDMC monitors the situation.

Karnataka has continued to witness heavy downpours in the state, especially in the coastal regions. Amidst the downpour, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited the war room of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to observe the measures taken to tackle the rainfall in Bengaluru.

He visited the civic body of BBMP to analyse the current situation in and around the state. Coastal Karnataka has been issued with a red alert, from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stating that the state will experience downpours for the coming few days.



Most of the schools and colleges in Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi have declared holidays, considering the severity of the situation. The Chikkamagaluru, Kodagu and Shivamogga have been issued with Orange alerts, whereas Belagavi, Kalaburgi, Vijayapura and Hassan are declared as Yellow alert zones.



Karnataka’s Kodkani and Bilgi in Siddapura taluk have received the highest rainfall, measuring 342 mm and 235.5 mm respectively. The rain situation in and around Karnataka state has paced up and the rainfall deficit districts have seen enough rainfall over the course of a few days.

The numerous rivers, canals and lakes have surged with water levels, making the monsoon happier for the farmers. Meanwhile, some regions of Karnataka have been submerged in water, creating an island-like situation for the villagers. The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) remain vigilant and monitors the severity of situations across the state.