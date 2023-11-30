Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Jammu and Kashmir: NIT Hazratbal Srinagar asks students to vacate hostel immediately amidst controversy

    The incident triggered significant protests at the institute on Tuesday evening, demanding action against the student, who belongs to Maharashtra. Subsequent demonstrations also occurred on Wednesday in various colleges across Srinagar.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 2:10 PM IST

    The National Institute of Technology (NIT), Hazratbal Srinagar, has issued a directive requiring all students to vacate the hostels immediately. This mandate comes in line with the commencement of the winter vacation period, as conveyed by the institute authorities.

    This development comes after the Srinagar Police, on Wednesday, had registered a case against a student from the NIT for an alleged derogatory post regarding Prophet Muhammad on Instagram.

    The incident triggered significant protests at the institute on Tuesday evening, demanding action against the student, who belongs to Maharashtra. Subsequent demonstrations also occurred on Wednesday in various colleges across Srinagar.

    The police invoked Sections 295A, 153A, and 153 of the Indian Penal Code against the student. These sections pertain to acts intended to outrage religious sentiments, promoting enmity between different groups, and giving provocation with the intent to cause riots.

    A copy of the first information report, accessed by Scroll, revealed that the institute's registrar, Atikur Rehman, sought legal action against Prathamesh Shinde, a 7th-semester student in the chemical engineering department. The reason cited was Shinde's alleged posting of "blasphemous and Islamophobic content" on social media, which purportedly offended the sentiments of a particular religious community and had the potential to disrupt communal harmony both within and outside the campus.

    Retired IPS officer's Deepfake video in sextortion: Criminals target elderly man

    Rehman mentioned that the controversial video posted on Instagram had been forwarded to him from someone in the United States, as reported by Greater Kashmir.

    He stated, "The situation has been pacified, and we assured action into the matter. Inquiry is ongoing, and recommendations will be followed."

    Moreover, the Srinagar Police cautioned the public against spreading rumors or succumbing to false propaganda instigated by anti-social elements. They emphasized that legal measures would be taken against individuals engaged in provocative activities.

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2023, 2:10 PM IST
