Karnataka likely to receive rainfall next week due to Cyclone effect; check details

Meteorologists predict two depressions in the Bay of Bengal, bringing rain to Karnataka next week. Bengaluru is already facing disruptions due to Cyclone Fengal, with heavy rainfall causing traffic jams, sewage overflow, muddy markets, and fallen trees. Farmers are advised to be cautious.

Meteorologists have predicted that two depressions are likely to form in the Bay of Bengal over the next 10 days, which will bring rain to Karnataka. While the state is still recovering from the damage caused by Cyclone Fengal, these new weather systems are expected to affect the region soon.

The first depression is expected to intensify in the next couple of days, bringing heavy rainfall to the southern interior and coastal districts on December 14-15. A second depression is forecast to develop after December 16, with rain expected on December 17-18. Meteorologist Srinivas Reddy, in an interview with Kannadaprabha, advised farmers to be cautious as most of the crops have already been harvested.



Cyclone Fengal has created a tough situation for residents of Bengaluru, with heavy rainfall causing widespread disruption. Sewage water is flowing on the streets, and vehicles are parked for kilometres. Markets and shopping areas resemble muddy fields, and many people are unable to leave their homes due to the intense weather.

The rain has caused severe waterlogging on major roads, underpasses, and overpasses in the city, leading to significant traffic jams. Roads like Tumkur, Mysore, and those leading to the International Airport have been particularly affected. Children had to stand in the middle of the road to go to school, and office-goers struggled to reach their workplaces.

Silt buildup in the city's drains has led to rainwater flowing onto the roads, especially in areas where manholes have leaked. Water pressure from the pipelines has caused more issues, with sewage spilling out and creating hazardous conditions for pedestrians and drivers.



Commercial areas such as K.R. Market, Yeshwantpur, Chikkapet, Avenue Road, and others have been flooded with rainwater, turning the markets into muddy fields. Farmers who had brought vegetables and greens to sell faced difficulties as there was no one to buy their produce. The rain-soaked markets were chaotic, with no customers around. In K.R. Market, vendors were forced to leave their goods on the roadside.

The recent rains have also caused tree branches to fall across the city. On Tuesday, a tree branch fell in front of the Vidhana Soudha, obstructing the footpath and causing inconvenience to the public. In the last four days, a total of 32 trees and 72 branches have fallen in Bengaluru.

