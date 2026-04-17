A leopard entered a house in Mysuru’s Siddhartha Layout and hid under a bed, triggering panic. The family was safely rescued after alert action, and the Forest Department launched an operation to capture the wild animal.

The leopard menace in Mysuru city appears to be worsening day by day, with wild animals increasingly straying into residential localities. In a terrifying incident on Thursday morning, a leopard entered a house in Siddhartha Layout, Mysuru, leaving a family in shock and triggering panic in the neighbourhood. The situation could have turned tragic but for the quick thinking and courage of a family member, who rescued her mother just in time.

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Leopard Enters House Through Open Door

According to reports, a leopard entered the house of a resident named Suresh in Siddhartha Layout through an open front door. The animal quietly moved into one of the rooms while only Suresh’s wife, Sujatha, and her mother, Shailaja, were present in the house at the time.

Daughter’s Quick Thinking Averts Tragedy

The leopard reportedly entered the room where Shailaja was present, leaving her in a state of shock on seeing the wild animal. However, Sujatha reacted immediately, displaying remarkable presence of mind and courage. She rushed in, rescued her mother, and locked the room from outside, preventing further danger and averting a major tragedy.

Forest Department Launches Rescue Operation

Soon after the incident, the family alerted the Forest Department. Officials and staff rushed to the spot and launched an operation to capture the leopard. The animal is currently believed to be trapped inside a room, and teams are preparing to either tranquillise it or use a net to safely capture it.

Panic Grips Siddhartha Layout Residents

The incident has created widespread panic in Siddhartha Layout, with hundreds of residents gathering near the house. Police personnel have been deployed to control the crowd and maintain order. Incidents of leopards straying into Mysuru’s residential areas have been rising, causing growing concern among citizens. Meanwhile, locals are praising Sujatha for her bravery as the Forest Department’s operation continues to safely capture the animal.