Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Karnataka: KSRTC mulls to hike bus fares by 10 to 15% soon

    The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is considering a fare increase of 10 to 15% due to rising operational costs driven by higher diesel prices, increased staff salaries, and maintenance costs. Diesel prices have risen from Rs. 61 to Rs. 88 per litre since 2020, and staff wages by 20%. These factors, along with the need for new buses.

    Karnataka: KSRTC mulls to hike bus fares by 10 to 15% soon vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 8, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

    In response to rising operational costs, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is considering a fare increase of 10 to 15 per cent across its services. This decision comes after a sustained period of financial challenges exacerbated by increasing diesel prices, higher staff salaries, and the escalating cost of maintenance.

    The four state transport corporations have seen their expenses climb steadily over the years due to various factors. The price of diesel, for instance, has surged from Rs. 61 per litre in 2020 to Rs. 88, marking a significant 27 rupee increase. Additionally, staff wages have risen by 20 per cent, alongside increases in the costs of spare parts and toll charges.

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Financial records reveal that these corporations have accumulated over Rs. 4,000 crore in debt over the past five years, with liabilities swelling as revenue fails to keep pace with rising expenditures. The push for fare increases is also fueled by the need to integrate new buses to meet passenger demands, further straining the budgets of these transport bodies.

    Despite the rules stipulating periodic fare adjustments, only three of the four corporations adjusted their fares in 2020, with an increase of 12 per cent. A review of fare policies suggested that a 39 per cent hike could have been justified over the past four years to align with the actual increase in operating costs.

    Bengaluru: Man complains about BMTC conductors not giving 'Rs 5 change', post goes viral

    As the KSRTC alone faces an additional annual burden of Rs. 1,000 crores due to these factors, the fare revision appears inevitable. Currently, diesel expenses alone consume 45 per cent of the corporation's revenue, with daily costs soaring from Rs. 3.10 crore in 2020 to Rs. 5.30 crore.

    The governing bodies of the transport corporations are set to convene and finalize their proposal for the fare increase. Initial indications suggest a proposed hike of 25 per cent, although government sources anticipate approving a more moderate increase of 10 to 12 per cent.

    Last Updated Jun 8, 2024, 10:35 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation vkp

    Karnataka: BJP calls for CM Siddaramaiah's resignation over Rs 187 crore scam in Valmiki corporation

    Karnataka HC grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case linked to Prajwal Revanna vkp

    Karnataka High Court grants interim bail to Bhavani Revanna in kidnapping case linked to Prajwal Revanna

    Karnataka: Kalasa-Kudremukh state highway plagued with potholes, motorists face major issues in Chikkamagaluru vkp

    Karnataka: Kalasa-Kudremukh state highway plagued with potholes, motorists face major issues in Chikkamagaluru

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Employee brushes teeth at office due to water shortage at home vkp

    Peak Bengaluru moment: Employee brushes teeth at office due to water shortage at home

    IMD issues yellow alert for 24 hours as monsoon sweeps Karnataka 4 days early vkp

    IMD issues yellow alert for 24 hours as monsoon sweeps Karnataka 4 days early

    Recent Stories

    A look into Ramoji Rao's Rs 37,583 crore net worth RKK

    A look into Ramoji Rao's Rs 37,583 crore net worth

    Tragic! 4 of family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly anr

    Tragic! Four-member family charred to death after house catches fire in Kerala's Angamaly

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-657 June 08 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Who was Ramoji Rao? 6 unknown facts about the Eenadu founder RKK

    Who was Ramoji Rao? 6 unknown facts about the Eenadu founder

    UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr AJR

    UP HORROR! Man kills friend for urinating on him after booze party in Bulandshahr

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon