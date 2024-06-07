Karnataka: Kalasa-Kudremukh state highway plagued with potholes, motorists face major issues in Chikkamagaluru

Motorists on the 45 km state highway under Kudremukh National Park in Chikkamagaluru are frustrated with the government's neglect, as the road is riddled with dangerous potholes. The poor conditions hinder timely travel, risking lives and making commuting to Dakshina Kannada difficult. Locals demand urgent repairs to avoid further distress and potential emergencies.

Motorists travelling on the state highway under Kudremukh National Park in Kalasa Taluk of Chikkamagaluru are expressing their frustration with the government. The 45 km long highway, which connects the jungle, is riddled with potholes, making the journey dangerous and difficult.

This road serves as a crucial link to the Dakshina Kannada district, extending to Mangaluru via Kalasa Kudremukha. However, for the past year, the road has been in a state of disrepair, with large potholes posing a significant risk to motorists and passengers. Many drivers have to swerve to avoid the potholes, endangering their lives in the process.



Adding to the frustration, motorists are given a strict 1 hour and 30 minutes to cover the 45 km stretch due to its location within the national park. This time limit is proving impossible to meet because of the poor road conditions. As a result, many drivers are struggling to adhere to these restrictions.

Despite the road being situated in the Chikkamagaluru district, residents rely heavily on the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts for their needs. The deteriorating condition of the Kudremukh Ghat road is making it difficult for buses and other vehicles to travel safely.



Locals are increasingly frustrated with the lack of attention from their representatives. They recall that during times of Naxal activity, roads in these villages were well-maintained. Now, with the road in such poor condition, they fear potential dangers and are questioning who will be held accountable if similar issues arise again in the name of development.

Residents and motorists alike have warned the government that if the state highway is not repaired soon, they will take action. The current state of the 45 km journey is causing significant distress for daily commuters, including those travelling for emergency purposes.

