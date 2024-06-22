IMD issues red alert for coastal Karnataka: Heavy rainfall expected for next 3 days

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued red alerts for several Karnataka districts due to heavy rains from June 23-25, affecting Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and others. Yellow alerts cover Belagavi, Shimoga, Kodagu, and Chikkamagaluru, while an orange alert applies to northern inland districts. Coastal regions are especially vulnerable to severe flooding and disruptions.

The Indian meteorological department has issued a red alert for several districts in Karnataka as heavy rainfall is forecasted to hit the region. The downpour is expected to start on Sunday, June 23, and continue through June 25, primarily affecting the coastal and hilly areas of the state.

From June 23 to June 25, heavy rains are likely to drench the coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada. The red alert signifies a high probability of exceptionally heavy rain that could lead to severe flooding and disruptions.

On June 24, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Dharwad, Haveri, Chikkamagaluru, Davangere, Shimoga, Hassan, Kodagu, and Mysuru. Due to the potential intensity of the rains, a red alert has been issued for these districts as well. Shimoga is highlighted again with a specific warning for June 24.

The meteorological department has emphasized that widespread rain is expected across the state over the next three days. The coastal districts are particularly at risk, with heavy rains already reported yesterday and forecasted to continue until June 25.

For the northern inland districts, an orange alert has been issued, starting from today and lasting for the next three days. This alert warns of heavy to very heavy rainfall, which may cause significant disruptions.

