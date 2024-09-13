Karnataka HSRP installation deadline looms: Govt warns of possible vehicle impoundment for repeat offenders

Karnataka's deadline for High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) ends on September 15. From September 16, fines will be imposed, and repeat offenders may have their vehicles impounded. Only 52 lakh out of 2 crore vehicles have complied so far. HSRP installation is mandatory for vehicles registered before April 2019.

The deadline for installing High-Security Number Plates (HSRP) for vehicles in Karnataka is set to end on September 15. From September 16 onwards, the transport department will start imposing fines on vehicles that have not yet installed the mandatory HSRP. Officials are also considering impounding vehicles caught for the third time after imposing fines twice.

So far, the deadline has been extended four times due to the lack of compliance among motorists. With the current deadline fast approaching, a further extension is unlikely. The state initially required HSRP installation for 2 crore vehicles, but only 52 lakh vehicles have complied so far. This leaves another 1.48 crore vehicles still needing to complete the process.



The fines for non-compliance are set at Rs 500 for the first offence and Rs 1000 for the second. For those who fail to adhere to the regulations a third time, authorities are contemplating vehicle impoundment as a consequence.

HSRP is mandatory for all vehicles registered before April 2019. The process is entirely online, and no cash transactions are allowed. Vehicle owners are urged to complete their HSRP installations promptly to avoid fines and potential impoundment. The transport authorities are expected to issue an official order soon outlining the new enforcement measures.



Here’s how you can get your HSRP:

1. Log in to the [Karnataka Transport Department website](https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or visit [SIAM](www.siam.in).

2. Click on "Book HSRP".

3. Select your vehicle manufacturer.

4. Enter your vehicle details.

5. Choose your nearest dealer showroom.

6. Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.

7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.

8. Schedule a convenient date for installation.

