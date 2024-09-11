Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt warns of Rs 500 penalty on vehicles without HSRP number plates after September 15

    With the September 15 deadline approaching, Karnataka vehicle owners must install High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) to avoid penalties. Only 51 lakh of 2 crore vehicles have HSRP. Post-deadline, fines start at Rs 500 and can rise to Rs 1000 for repeat offences. A special enforcement drive begins September 16.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 11, 2024, 12:50 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 11, 2024, 12:50 PM IST

    With just 5 days remaining, vehicle owners in Karnataka must act quickly to avoid penalties for not having High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). The deadline for mandatory HSRP installation is September 15, and the Transport Department has made it clear that there will be no extension.

    As of now, out of the 2 crore vehicles in the state, only 51 lakh are equipped with HSRP. This leaves approximately 1.49 crore vehicles still needing to comply with the new regulation. After the deadline, those without HSRP will face a fine of Rs 500. If they continue to be non-compliant, the fine will increase to Rs 1000 for repeat offences.

    The Transport Department will launch a special drive starting September 16 to ensure all vehicles are fitted with HSRP. Both the RTO and traffic police will enforce this rule strictly.

    Here’s how you can get your HSRP:

    1. Log in to the [Karnataka Transport Department website](https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or visit [SIAM](www.siam.in).
    2. Click on "Book HSRP".
    3. Select your vehicle manufacturer.
    4. Enter your vehicle details.
    5. Choose your nearest dealer showroom.
    6. Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.
    7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.
    8. Schedule a convenient date for installation.

