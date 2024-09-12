Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Karnataka govt to launch special drive, impose fines for vehicles without HSRP number plates after Sept 15

    Starting September 16, Karnataka's Transport Department will enforce HSRP regulations more strictly. Vehicle owners without High-Security Registration Plates will face fines. Despite multiple deadlines, compliance is low, with 1.49 crore motorists still non-compliant. Ten special teams will inspect vehicles across the state.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

    Vehicle owners in Karnataka who have not yet installed High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on their vehicles face a major challenge. Starting September 16, the Transport Department will intensify efforts to enforce compliance with HSRP regulations. A special team has been assembled to conduct inspections across the state, including Bengaluru.

    Mallikarjuna, the Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department, is leading the operation. Despite multiple deadlines, vehicle owners who have failed to install HSRP plates will be fined. The department has issued several warnings and deadlines over the past ten months, but compliance remains low.

    Vehicles with non-compliant or makeshift plates, such as stickers, will also face severe penalties. The Transport Department plans to create ten special teams in Bengaluru alone and operate in ten Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) across the state.

    The deadline for installing HSRP plates is September 15, and no extensions will be granted. Currently, 1.49 crore motorists statewide have yet to comply with the HSRP requirement, while only 51 lakh have successfully adopted the new plates.

    Here’s how you can get your HSRP:

    1. Log in to the [Karnataka Transport Department website](https://transport.karnataka.gov.in) or visit [SIAM](www.siam.in).
    2. Click on "Book HSRP".
    3. Select your vehicle manufacturer.
    4. Enter your vehicle details.
    5. Choose your nearest dealer showroom.
    6. Make the payment for the HSRP number plate.
    7. Enter the OTP received on your mobile.
    8. Schedule a convenient date for installation.

